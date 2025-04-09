Kowie to Cairo…with a little help

Port Alfred’s teen swimming phenomenon Will Beatt has been selected to represent South Africa in the prestigious African Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from April 30 to May 4, 2025. Will, whose team is PE Aquatics, has been selected to compete in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.

“Will has worked extremely hard to get here,” said mom Joanne Beatt. “He does not have access to live daily coaching because we live so far away from his team.

“He trains twice a day on his own, six days a week, year in and year out. There is nothing harder for a swimmer than training by yourself, without the input from your coach being on pool deck watching you or any squad mates to train with. He receives his training schedules daily from his coach and implements that training every single day and then sends feedback back to his coach.

“His sheer determination, grit and hard work has gotten him to this point,” said Joanne. “His ultimate dream is to swim for South Africa at the Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles and this is one step closer to that dream.”

The 16th Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming and Open Water Swimming Championships 2025 is hosted by the Egyptian Swimming Federation and takes place at the Cairo Stadium Swimming Pool Complex from April 30 to May 4. Because it’s a junior championship, Will, who is 16, will compete against swimmers older and a little younger than himself (15-18).

“This is an amazing opportunity for him to compete at an international level, gain invaluable experience and make our nation proud,” said Joanne. “He’s part of a phenomenal team, with the top two swimmers in each category going.”

Will trains four hours a day in the water, plus gym, six days a week.

“We’re just blown away by his dediction,” said Joanne. “How do you say no to someone who’s worked so hard to be selected?”

But getting to Egypt comes with significant costs, including flights and accommodation, competition fees, equipment fees, training and coaching expenses, travel insurance and visa fees and other expenses. This is a self-funded tour, which means Port Alfred’s swimmer needs support to make this dream a reality. The family’s goal is to raise R40,000 to cover the essential expenses.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small brings Will one step closer to the starting blocks in Egypt,” said Joanne.

Where to make your donations:

William Beatt

Bank: FNB

Acc# 625 055 730 65

Ref: donators name and surname, Egypt

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 3, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

