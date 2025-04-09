Shaping tomorrow’s leaders today

The RYLA Leadership Summit 2025 took place from March 13 to 17 in Makhanda, bringing together 62 enthusiastic Grade 11 students from 35 different schools. Through engaging discussions, inspiring speakers, and hands-on activities, the summit equipped these young leaders with the skills and confidence to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

A transformative experience

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp is dedicated to nurturing young leaders by fostering personal growth, teamwork, and community engagement. This year’s event was facilitated by Dr Ian Knott-Craig and featured an action-packed schedule designed to challenge and inspire participants.

From the very first session, where students shared their expectations, to in-depth conversations about the most pressing issues facing today’s youth, the camp was buzzing with energy. Lively debates, thought-provoking discussions, and strong camaraderie set the tone for a transformative experience.

Inspirational speakers and engaging activities

A lineup of influential speakers helped shape the students’ understanding of leadership and character development:

Ruleen de Witt led a session on conflict management, teaching students how to handle disagreements constructively.

Rev Tim Marshall explored character building and its role in leadership through an engaging and interactive discussion.

Professor Tshidi Mohapela from Rhodes Business School delivered a powerful talk on ethical leadership, challenging students to identify and analyse the qualities of true leaders.

Dr Lindsay Kelland from the Allan Gray Centre for Leadership Ethics in the Department of Philosophy, along with final-year students, facilitated deep discussions on critical social issues,. They were impressed by the insightfulness of the RYLA participants.

Teamwork, self-discovery, and lasting bonds

Throughout the summit, students participated in various activities designed to enhance their leadership skills and personal growth. Highlights included:

Team-building exercises to strengthen collaboration and problem-solving skills.

Character analysis of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, providing valuable lessons on resilience and empathy.

World Café discussions, where students rotated between tables to share and debate key topics affecting young people today.

Outdoor activities—even when the rain moved them indoors, the energy and enthusiasm never wavered!

A particularly special moment was the return of RYLA alumni Mika and Nick from Kingswood College, who shared their own leadership journeys and inspired students to continue striving for positive change.

Student reflection: a life-changing experience

One of the students, Uhuru Qabaka, shared their heartfelt experience:

“At first, I didn’t know what to expect, but RYLA turned out to be an unforgettable journey. I learned about different leadership styles—especially the contrast between a dictator and a servant leader. The message that resonated most with me was that the future is not something you wait for, but something you build. We, as young people, must not just make a difference—we must BE the difference.

“A powerful lesson came from Reverend Tim Marshall, who said leadership is influence. A true leader must have a vision that inspires passion in the present. We also discussed conflict management, and I realised that instead of avoiding conflict, I need to face it head-on while staying calm and in control.

“Dr Tshidi’s session on development was eye-opening. She helped me understand that to lead others, I first need to know who I am. Before coming to RYLA, I lacked confidence in my leadership abilities. But through these discussions and activities, I discovered my strengths, values, and purpose. I now feel empowered to be a leader who brings light to others and makes a lasting impact in my community.”

The future is in good hands

As the RYLA Leadership Summit 2025 came to a close, it was clear that these students had gained far more than just leadership skills—they had found their voices, their confidence, and a shared vision for the future. The passion and dedication displayed by these young leaders remind us that with the right guidance and support, the future is indeed bright.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 3, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

