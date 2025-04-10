Inkwenkwezi perform Easter classics

What a difference an enthusiastic group of young musicians can make to one’s Saturday afternoon. And what a difference a year has made to the members of the Inkwenkwezi School of Artistry in terms of growth and confidence!

The 32-strong audience at St Paul’s on Saturday April 5 were treated to 15 items by the well-rehearsed Senior Recorder Group, ably led by Alicia Xhaka. Some favourites were

Thula Thula, Amazing Grace

,

Nearer my God to Thee

and

Meadowlands

. The Junior Recorders made their debut, and surprise addition to the Easter programme was the Junior Choir, whose energetic performance bowled the audience over. Well done to Iminathi on the drums during the performance of

Masiyembo

. Esona, who has a beautiful voice, led the Choir in the second song,

Tongolam

.