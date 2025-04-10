Inkwenkwezi perform Easter classics

SUE GORDON
What a difference an enthusiastic group of young musicians can make to one’s Saturday afternoon. And what a difference a year has made to the members of the Inkwenkwezi School of Artistry in terms of growth and confidence!
The 32-strong audience at St Paul’s on Saturday April 5 were treated to 15 items by the well-rehearsed Senior Recorder Group, ably led by Alicia Xhaka. Some favourites were Thula Thula, Amazing Grace, Nearer my God to Thee and Meadowlands. The Junior Recorders made their debut, and surprise addition to the Easter programme was the Junior Choir, whose energetic performance bowled the audience over. Well done to Iminathi on the drums during the performance of Masiyembo. Esona, who has a beautiful voice, led the Choir in the second song, Tongolam.
Qhama Nongce, co-founder, played an active role throughout the concert on a lower pitched recorder. He is a great champion of the music project. Another keen supporter is soprano Tshego Makuba who stepped up to sing a duet by Inkwenkwezi founder and director Sambe Mavela on flute. Their rendition of the famous traditional Shenandoah received loud and hearty applause.
The music project now also encompasses art lessons by artist Helen Averbuch. These have been enthusiastically attended by eight students and some of their paintings and ceramic work were on display at the Church entrance.
Sambe appealed for donations towards both art and music lessons for the youngsters. Congratulations to all involved on the great progress showcased in this afternoon’s concert.
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 10, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.