Car fans rally for GBV awareness

On Sunday, April 6, a group of stance car enthusiasts caused a commotion in Nemato, driven by a shared purpose: to raise awareness for the survivors of gender based violence. Organised by car enthusiast Sakhile Ntanjani, the convoy brought together petrol heads from all over Port Alfred to amplify the voice of a community demanding justice for a 7-year-old child in Matatiele allegedly raped at her school. The child’s plight has sparked widespread outrage and a wave of protest marches nationwide.

For Ntanjani, this cause hit close to home. As a father to a young daughter, he felt compelled to act. “This was deeply personal to me,” he shared. “I wanted to create a space where we could support victims, especially young ones who often don’t have a voice.”

The car protest was a strategic choice, allowing the group to reach a wider audience and make a louder statement. The convoy’s visual impact sparked conversations, with people stopping to read signs, ask questions, and show their support. By involving the car community, Ntanjani and his friends hoped to have the message resonate with a diverse group of people.

The road to organising this event was not without its challenges. Ntanjani says he faced the daunting task of coordinating a large group of car owners while maintaining sensitivity and respect for the victim and her family. However, through open communication and a shared concern, they successfully brought the community together.

“No child should ever have to go through something like that,” he said. “But I saw people come together – strangers standing for a cause, using their voices and presence to say, ‘We’re here, and we care.’ It reminded me that we do have the power to make noise for those who are silenced.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 10, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

