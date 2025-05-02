Africa champs medals for Port Alfred swimmer

Three days into the 16th Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming and Open Water Swimming Championships 2025 in Cairo, Egypt, Port Alfred teen Will Beatt has so far earned two medals: silver in the men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay and bronze for third place in the 200-metre individual medley.
The South African 4 x 100 relay team of Tai Pearson, Will Beatt, Joshua Esterhuysen and Eric Kotze finished in 3:28:39, about two seconds behind winners Egypt (3:26:91).
Will’s time for the 200-metre individual medley (4 x 50m) was 2:08:17. First was Namibia’s Oliver Durand (2:04:51) and second Egypt’s Mohamed Ahmed (2:06:19).
The 16th Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming and Open Water Swimming Championships 2025 is hosted by the Egyptian Swimming Federation and takes place at the Cairo Stadium Swimming Pool Complex from April 30 to May 4. Because it’s a junior championship, Will, who is 16, is competing against swimmers older and a little younger than himself (15-18). Will, whose team is PE Aquatics was selected to compete in the 200m and 400m individual medley events, as well as various relays.
Talk of the Town published an article last month explaining that Will needed R40 000 to cover his travel and accommodation costs in Egypt.
“We’re blown away by the support we got from this community,” said mom Joanne Beatt.
On Friday night Will is with his team in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay final.
“Saturday’s his big one – the 400m individual medley,” said Joanne. “The heats are in the morning and hopefully he makes it into the final.
“We’re all holding thumbs.”