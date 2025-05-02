Three murders in one night shatter Nemato

Three people were murdered in Nemato, Port Alfred, last night in two separate shooting incidents.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police arrived at a Nemato house around 8.50pm on Thursday May 1 to find two people lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
“It is alleged that two suspects carrying firearms had entered the house looking for one of the deceased,” McCarthy said. “Multiple shots were fired that fatally wounded the man they were looking for and a 43-year-old man who was also inside the house. The suspects fired more shots as they fled the scene.”
The two men were declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
“Investigation into a double murder case that was opened is ongoing,” McCarthy said.
Fifteen minutes later, five suspects entered a spaza shop in Joe Slovo Road, Nemato, pretending to be customers.
“When inside the shop the suspects demanded money and pointed firearms at a 25 year old male staff member who was assaulted and shot multiple times. It is further alleged that a 22 year old male staff member tried to run out of the shop when shots were fired at him that hit him in his head.”
The suspects had fled the scene with a Kasango machine (used for purchasing electricity), a shop to shop machine (used for airtime), a Samsung A13 cell-phone and an undisclosed sum of cash.
Residents in the area spoke of their terror as they hear gunshots and shouting, and then horror as they realised someone had been killed.
“It was terrible. We just heard these shots, and we were terrified,” said one.
Anyone who may have information regarding the murders is requested to contact Lt/Col Mhlauli on 082 374 1082 or Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or the nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via our MYSAPS App. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.