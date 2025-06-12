Four Bathurst boxers for provincial champs

Four boxers from the Maliboxing studio have been selected for the Sarah Baartman District team to compete in the Eastern Cape Boxing Organization – ECABO provincial championships in Aliwal North from 13- 16 June 2025. Kuhle ‘Chiquita’ Futa (54kg), Thandolwethu ‘Bodysnatcher’ Njovane (Njovane:49kg), Lungisa ‘Njusta’ Mlisana (47kg) and Ayabonga ‘Sosha’ Tokwe (59kg) fought in a selection tournament in Makhanda on Saturday.

Maliboxing founder and trainer Malibongwe Tokwe said Njovane “Bodysnatcher” had lived up to to his nickname.

“My boy was classy and effective: he demonstrated speed, power and IQ… he was so mean he could have made medicine sick!

“Njusta was very effective emzimbeni: great body work, and we need to reinstil his confidence. him losing the fight was not bad at all: at some point he was stopping lantwana – but let him off the hook. We will get that boy next time!”

Tokwe said the fact that the officials came to them after the fight” zazosixelela we are in the team yeSarah Baartman” even though they came short spoke volumes about the impression they’d made.

For Ayabonga ‘We Sosha Boy’ Tokwe it had been his first fight ever.

“Straight kwiTrials zedistrict, ngoku siya kweze EC ALiwal North,” Tokwe said. “Great performance: he won the crowds without winning the fight!”

Of Kuhle ‘Chiquita’ Futa, he said, “Winner kum qha qwaba – the best fight of the tournament, best performance, best action and best fighting spirit. At some point the kid from Somerset biyekile quitted abanqanda.

“Chiquita was sensational, umise wonke Umzi ngenyawo yhooooo – fighting a pro fighter: that is that great in boxing – madoda i am telling you again, kum it was the best performance of his life, and wonke umntu saw who was the true winner.

“We are coming, madoda, siyeza!’

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 5, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



