Life sentence handed to Nemato serial rapist

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Alfred has been praised for meticulous detective work after a man who wrought terror on young women in Nemato was handed two life sentences in the Makhanda High Court on Friday, 30 May 2025. Acting provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso believes the severe sentence will help restore women’s hope in the justice system. She praised the meticulous detective work that secured the conviction.

“Nkosikhona Sandi (28), displayed no remorse as the Makhanda High Court handed down an extended sentence for the rape of three women in Nemato, Port Alfred. Sandi, already serving a 30-year prison term, grinned as the Judge added to his sentence following his conviction for attacks committed between May 2016 and January 2019. The evidence – both oral and forensic – linked Sandi to the crimes,” Nkohli said.

Sandi and his accomplice had operated by targeting victims in their early twenties, accosting them on the streets at night while armed with knives. After robbing them of their belongings, they would force the victims into nearby bushes, where they would then rape them.

At the time of sentencing, Sandi was already serving a 30-year imprisonment term following his May 2023 conviction on two counts of rape. On May 30, 2025, he received the following additional sentences:

Count 1 (Rape) – Life imprisonment Count 2 (Robbery with aggravating circumstances) – 15 years’ imprisonment Count 3 (Rape) – 10 years’ imprisonment Count 4 (Rape) – Life imprisonment

All sentences would run concurrently. Sandi was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“This sentence will bring solace not only to the victims, but to women in general, especially those who were beginning to lose hope in the justice system,” Kupiso said.

“For the second time this month – once again in a rape case – we are witnessing exceptional investigative skills and meticulous crime scene management. These efforts were crucial in delivering justice for the three rape victims from Port Alfred.”

Kupiso further commended the investigating officer, Constable Sandra Catherine from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Alfred for her thorough and remarkable dedication and high work ethic, which ensured that there is a good sentence.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 5, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

