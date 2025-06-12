Welcome to the yarn army!

If you thought you’d like to try your hand at knitting, but wish you had someone to show you the ropes, Kowie Wool Warriors may be just what you’re looking for. The Knit Café at Judy’s Kitchen is where you’ll find stalwarts from the Kowie Wool Warriors who, as winter properly sets in, have created scores of wonderful warm woolly garments to hand over to those in need.

Most of the jerseys and beanies the Kowie Wool Warriors are about to hand over have been lovingly crafted with their own hands. The 30-odd dedicated knitters have been working tirelessly throughout the year to create warm and comforting items for those in need. They’ve now collected and knitted an impressive 150 beanies and more than 100 jerseys, all made with love and care. The beanies and jerseys will be divided among Jehovah Jireh Haven, The Port Alfred Lions Club, and a local cancer project, ensuring that they reach those who need them most.

The Kowie Wool Warriors, led by Wilma Jurgensen, expressed her gratitude and humility, saying, “Just looking at what has been created makes me humble over the generosity of everyone who contributed. Besides the cost of the wool, which is not cheap, the hundreds of hours that it took to knit everything, each item made lovingly for some stranger, who is going to be a little warmer this winter, makes me realise just what kind of amazing people we have in this town.”

The Round Table and Winter Knights are also joining forces with Spar and Kowie Toyota to support this drive, providing beanies and blankets to those in incredible need. The larger beanies will be especially beneficial for those who need extra warmth.

That’s pretty amazing, right?

What’s even more amazing is that there’s space for you and your knitting needles in the yarn army!

The Kowie Wool Warriors love good company, they love what they do and they’re always willing to share tips with newcomers to the craft. Whether you’re an aspirant or practically professional knitter, you’re invited to Knit Café at Judy’s Kitchen at Rosehill Mall, every Friday from 2pm. Bring your needles and yarn and knit in company – maybe with a cup of tea at your elbow.

If you’re interested in getting involved in knitting projects or would like more information about the Kowie Wool Warriors, you can WhatsApp 072-436-3088.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 5, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



