New president as Rotary PA marks 40 years

The induction of incoming Rotary Club of Port Alfred president, Daniel Levings, was celebrated in fine style on Saturday at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club, as the organisation raised a glass to 40 years of dedicated service in the town.

Among the special guests to see outgoing president, Renee Mouton, hand over the baton to her successor at the induction dinner at Bram’s at the 19 th, were honorary president, Heather Howard, and president of Rotary Club of Aliwal North, Lynda Venter.

Then followed a symbolic lighting of three candles placed at each of the tables that reflected projects carried out by members past and present over 40 years in service for the greater good.

Past president, Etienne Mouton, performing toastmaster duties, said Rotary Port Alfred was started 40 years ago with its main aim of serving the community.

“Tonight we raise our glasses in celebration not just in terms of years, but of service, friendship and of unwavering commitment to Rotary ideals. Forty years ago the Rotary Club of Port Alfred was chartered with the vision to serve our community to uphold the values of integrity, fellowship diversity, service and leadership. Since that day countless hours have been given, lives have been touched and a legacy of service above self has continued to grow.”

Then followed the special awards ceremony, with Ronel Mostert receiving the wandelstok for most travelling kilometres clocked and Abigail Kleingeld securing the community service trophy. The Rotarian of the Year award went to Madeleine Webber, and president’s award for diligence, to Petra Horner.

A special award handed out by Ren to Howard for being an exceptional Rotarian. “There isn’t a president who hasn’t benefited from Heather’s knowledge and support; she has been phenomenal in every presidency, said Ren .

In her outgoing speech, Ren said that with only seven members in the fold, it was remarkable what they had achieved over the past year.

“That is exactly what Rotary is about … every single person can give themselves a pat on the back,” said Ren.

“Even though I am sad to be moving on I am also very happy … we have put ourselves on the map though we are a small club. Every single member among the seven did their part. And I want to thank you for that.”

She listed just some of the successful projects taken on during her leadership.

“We hosted the 2025 presidents and officials elected training (poets) session in Port Alfred and which we are very proud of and we hope we continue in this fashion … everyone was so impressed that the training will be hosted in Port Alfred again next year.”

“We raised funds for Cansa with cupcakes and burger sales which will assist the local Palcare branch … we ourselves delivered the hot burgers to the businesses.

“We did the Polio Beach mile on East Beach on a very blustery Sunday morning. But the project we are very proud of, is Leafline’s reusable sanitary towels which we supplied to 36 girl children at Kuyasa.

“Rotary also raised money for pet food for pro-life animal and welfare sanctuary, Retreat to Eden, which is a private project funded by donations only . “This sanctuary assists with physical and psychological rehabilitation of abandoned animals – we will certainly continue assisting them.”

“Maddy and Ronel delivered cookies to Damant Lodge on Mother’s Day to each and every lady there. I think that was something very special and the (Damant) ladies appreciated that.”

She said they channelled the Tree of Joy project donations in December to assist children who are physically and mentally challenged.

“These children who were in hospital on Christmas day received 60 gift items from us so they could enjoy the benefit of a nice Christmas – 60 of those kids we gave items to. We cannot thank the community enough for their generosity,” said Ren.

“We also contributed the equivalent of 100 dollars to assist with the fires in Los Angeles, US.”

“As I pass this torch to our incoming president, I pass it with confidence and excitement and I know our club is in capable hands. I look forward to supporting you (Levings) as we enter a new chapter,” said Ren.

Levings thanked all members for their assistance during the year as he accepted his chain of duty saying his induction was a moment he would never forget.

“Let us continue with the same passion, the same integrity, the same heart that has defined our club for 40 years, That is our future. Thank you for the honour of leading this incredible club and the incredible people who have been part of this journey.

“Our club is small but we are an amazing club and Ren should be proud of what was achieved last year. We are not just a club, we are a family of action. When there is a need we respond like we always do,” he added.

Rotary Port Alfred Executive:

President – Daniel Levings

Treasurer Ren Mouton

Secretary: Abby Kleingeld

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 12, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

