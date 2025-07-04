AmaRider cycling initiative picks up speed

MARK CARRELS & SIBULELE MTONGANA

The crack AmaRider cycling unit is becoming a force to be reckoned with, after doubling their squad for the arduous G2C race from Makhanda to Port Alfred on Sunday, in comparison to last year. AmaRider, founded by businessman Antony Wannell at the beginning of 2023, is a community cycling initiative with the aim of encouraging positive social change in Makhanda.

The group has experienced a meteoric rise since its humble beginnings. From just eight participants in their first G2C outing (2023) and 15 in last year’s edition, this year saw no fewer than 30 Amarider in their distinctive bright green kit.

“It was nice – I have no complaints!” said G2C first-timer Masele Muthiwas who joined Amarider about four months ago. “I enjoyed the ride.”

Masixole Madwara has been with Amarider for two years and this was his second G2C. He had a good ride, he said. Of the Amarider programme, he said it was fun and interesting for him because he is able to make changes for the community.

“It’s satisfying bringing young people into the team and taking them off the streets,” Madwara said.

Funds raised at the G2C this year will be channelled to AmaRider who have plans to extend their reach to other areas outside Makhanda, said Wannell.

Rural areas in Ndlambe and Makana are in their sights.

“We are also planning to come to Port Alfred to meet with the local people here and bring the same programme to this town and Kenton-on-Sea,” Wannell said.

Seven Kenton riders formed part of this year’s AmaRider squad. It’s from Amarider that guides will be trained to take cyclists on guided outrides.

“We’ve really got huge momentum now,” Wannell said.

The G2C had become an important event part of their annual commitment on the cycling calendar and they hoped to bring even more participants next year.

Sunday’s event was preceded by a prologue on Saturday morning that tested out sections of the 100km or so of cycling trails that the Amarider have established. Saturday afternoon’s ride started at Makhanda’s Devonian Ecosystem Project. The centre, in Beaufort Street, showcases the groundbreaking research done by renowned palaeontologist Rob Gess and others on fossil treasures from Waterloo Farm outside Makhanda.

“Today’s (Sunday) event is really well organised … so thanks to Mountain Events and all the sponsors: it’s great to be part of it. We are of course very excited with the fact funds are being raised for AmaRider because development of cycling in this area I think is crucial. We have such an amazing area for cycling and through that we can do so much for the community,” added Wannell.

Another feature of the AmaRider social change programme is their collaboration with schools. AmaRiders administrator and mentor Ziphelele Fatyi runs their Wednesday programme with the schools that focuses on sport, health and the connection between cycling and the natural environment.

Their community programme which takes place on weekends, provides opportunities for riders to develop their skills and build confidence. It takes places in open spaces or parks, where youth learn about bicycles and cycling.

AmaRider are involved in a wide range of community initiatives such as trail development, promoting safety, and fostering community spirit and developing young cyclists and instilling in them a mindset of giving back to the community.

Through training they also address issues of gender-based violence and provide assistance to individuals who feel unsafe, helping them access basic or emergency supplies.

The Amariders has also been actively involved in trail development, clearing, marking, and making accessible over 100km of single-track trails around Makhanda. These trails cater to riders of all skill levels and offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Members of the Amariders are being trained as trail guides, enabling visitors and locals to explore the open veld surrounding Makhanda.

One of the longer-term goals of the Amarider project is to create a slack-packing environment that combines ecotourism, youth development, and local economic growth. By offering guided tours and trail rides, the initiative seeks to promote the natural beauty of the area while supporting local businesses and communities.

Wannell admits that when he happened on a group of cyclists in Makhanda at the beginning of 2023 and encouraged them to start a cycling group, he did not expect it to have achieved the momentum it has.

“I didn’t think that time that it had the scale… but it’s been amazing that it’s been so well received.”

Wanell expressed pride in the group’s progress, highlighting the importance of funding and support in growing the initiative. The funds raised from the event will go towards developing riders in the community and supporting the school and community programs.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 26, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



