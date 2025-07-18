Fatal incident on fishing vessel near Port Alfred

Gerrit Cloete, NSRI Port Alfred Station 11 commander, said: NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated on Saturday, 12 July, at 18h37, following reports of a medical emergency onboard a chokka (squid) fishing vessel heading towards Port Alfred.
NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre), TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority) Port Health authorities and Telkom Maritime Radio Services were alerted.
The NSRI rescue craft Lotto Rescuer, accompanied by an NSRI rescue paramedic, was launched – using white illuminating flares to exit through the Kowie River Mouth in heavy sea swells, and rendezvoused with the vessel where the rescue paramedic and NSRI rescue crew boarded the vessel.
The patient, a local fisherman, age 36, was sadly declared deceased.
The SA Police Services were alerted and in cooperation with Police the body of the man was brought to shore onboard the NSRI rescue craft.
The body of the man was taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.
Police have opened an Inquest docket although causes of death appear to be from natural causes.
Condolences are conveyed to family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man.
NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), NSRI Port Alfred duty controllers, WC Government Health EMS, TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority) Port of Port Elizabeth Port Control, the Port Health Authority, the SA Police Services, Police Sea Bordeline Control and Telkom Maritime Radio Services, assisted MRCC in the logistics and coordination of the operation.
