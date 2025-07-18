Players honour legend in annual tournament

Port Alfred Bowling & Croquet Club hosted another successful edition of the annual Brian Waddington Memorial Bowls Tournament on Monday to honour the memory of the late bowls legend.

The late Waddington, a past member of the club, and a bowls player of note, was unstinting in his efforts to raise funds for the Sunshine Coast Hospice (now Palcare) during his time.

All funds raised in the tournament are in aid of Palcare who provide vital hospice and palliative care to local communities.

Waddington was honoured with the Sunshine Coast’s “Heart for Hospice” award in recognition of his commitment to the work and vision of the Sunshine Coast Hospice organisation, shortly before he passed away in August 2020. He started the bowls tournament in 2017.

Sixty-six bowlers participated in the tournament with 30 ends played in total for the entire day. The late Waddington’s wife, Margie, accompanied by son, Dave and grandson, Luke, enjoyed the bowls rivalry from the sidelines in warm, sunny conditions staying until the end of the day’s proceedings. Principal tournament sponsor, Vernon Cloete, was a keen participant, having come all the way from Johannesburg to show moral support.

Bowlers came from afar afield as Kenton, Gqeberha and Makhanda to play the event.

Main scorer, Ron Orford, said the memorial tournament was a “fun competition” where people entered individually. “Every time (change of ends) you play, you play with a different player, so you don’t play with the same person twice.”

“Brian was a member for a long time … he was president of another club called Langham which is halfway to Makhanda. It was a bowling green on a farm where he started his own bowling club … they even once won the nationals. But after he passed away, the farm was sold and the bowling club never recovered.”

Palcare’s Terry Harris said at the prize-giving ceremony, the name change to Palcare had been an international one, and that the organisation seemed to be strategically moving into an area beyond the role of a hospice.

“We are always looking for money and it’s a case of survival … and some people are saying we are getting greedy … yes, we want to survive. And if you want us to survive … you are going to have to support us.”

Cloete an independent investment broker, said he had met Brian Waddington and wife, Margie, in 2004, while sponsoring a bowling tournament in Kimberley.

“Brian moved down here to Port Alfred contacted me and asked me if I could support the bowls … and I said ‘absolutely yes’. Working with Brian was an absolute pleasure … he really was a special person. I (as sponsor) have been involved in this tournament for many years,” said Cloete.

“Thanks to the PA Bowling Club and the greenkeeper who produced such good surfaces to play bowls on. It is also very nice to see Margie, Dave, and his son, Luke, here at the tournament.

“Palcare really needs the support and we look forward to supporting you in the future. It is also wonderful to see other sponsors come on board,” added Cloete.

Results:

1 st : Jackie Kriel, Len Clarke, Corrin Brown

2 nd : Elsabe Rodriguez, Josh van Rensburg, Roy Fothergill

3 rd : Dave Tyrell, Noelene Kirsten, Ian Drury

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 19, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



