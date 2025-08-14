Angler missing after being swept off West Pier

A Port Alfred man is missing after being swept off West Pier while shoreline angling. NSRI Port Alfred duty coxswain Aidan Wood said the NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated at 8.08pm last night, Wednesday, 13 August, following reports that a local fisherman had been swept off rocks by waves into the Kowie River Mouth while shoreline angling at West Pier.
“NSRI rescue swimmers, our NSRI Port Alfred rescue vehicle, the SA Police Service, Ndlambe Fire and Rescue Services, EC Government Health EMS, Multi-Security and Gardmed ambulance services responded directly to the scene at West Pier while our NSRI duty crew, conducting routine training at the NSRI Port Alfred station 11 rescue base at the time, immediately launched the NSRI rescue craft Lotto Challenger and Rescue 11 Alpha,” Wood said.
Reports indicated that the fisherman had been clinging onto rocks in the water after being swept off the pier by waves while shoreline angling. He then reportedly appeared to lose his grip on the rocks and was swept out to sea and disappeared.
“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, in and beyond the Kowie River Mouth, that included the setting off of illuminating parachute flares and deploying search lights, there remains no signs of the 25 year old local man,” Wood said.
Police have opened an investigation.
Police divers, assisted by NSRI Port Alfred and Ndlambe Municipal authorities, are continuing in ongoing search efforts.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.