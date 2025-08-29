Walking 86km to raise funds for a worthy cause

Helen Averbuch and her husband, Dominicue, recently completed a 86.4km trail to raise funds and awareness for the iNkwenkwezi School of Artistry.

With nothing but backpacks, sturdy shoes, and a love for the arts, the couple set out on foot, encountering more than just scenic beauty along the way. They were met with heartfelt generosity and spontaneous acts of kindness from strangers, including road workers and an 80-year-old woman who offered them tea.

One of the highlights of their journey was a musical exchange between learners from Alfred Nzo and Hamburg, which sparked laughter, excitement, and even screaming fans. “A group of boys sang in Hamburg, and those girls were screaming. They got fans!” Helen chuckled.

The couple’s wildlife encounters were equally memorable, with spotting a rare leucistic (without pigmentation) African wildcat and stumbling upon the remains of a beached whale along the shore. Despite the physical challenges, Helen described the experience as transformative, especially for the couple’s relationship.

“We’ve walked pilgrimages before, but always in groups. This time, it was just the two of us. Life gets busy, and sometimes you pass by those you love most. This was a chance to reconnect and to just really be together.”

The walk raised approximately R17,000 for the iNkwenkwezi School of Artistry, with more contributions still trickling in. The school provides art and music education to local youth, with limited resources but boundless passion. Despite limited teaching time, the students have shown phenomenal progress, performing at festivals and entering artwork into competitions.

Helen’s dedication to the school is evident in her words: “It’s been an absolute blessing in my life. These kids are my little stars, and this journey has been one of the most heartwarming experiences I’ve ever had.” When asked if she’d do it all over again, her answer was an excited “Yes! – I’d definitely walk again, but I’d take a different route. I don’t like walking the same way twice.”

Banking details for those who would like to donate:

Bank name: First National Bank

Account Holder: Inkwenkwezi School of Artistry

Account number: 63106348047

Account type: Business Account

Branch: Port Alfred

Branch code: 250655

Reference: “Walk”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 7, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

