Country club, KFS, Striders co-host finale to cross country league series

The fourth and final event in the 2025 Ndlambe Cross Country Schools and Development League series ended on a high note on Saturday August 24. With perfect weather, smooth organisation a great venue and a field of 265 runners, series coordinator Vuyo Nkayi and principal of the day’s hosts Kowie Foundation School (KFS) Nicky Rosslee were smiling.

Schools in Ndlambe’s different centres take turn to host the series events. It lightens the cost of travelling (most participating schools have at least one event in their area) and provides the school with an opportunity to raise funds through selling food and refreshments.

KFS uses the Port Alfred Country Club for their sport. The school always has a good turnout at the cross country league events, and on Saturday their numbers were boosted by parents who sold food and snacks to boost school funds.

In the first race of the day, it was no surprise when the school’s Nicholas Cox posted an impressive 5:45 to win the boys’ U8 1km event. In the girls’ U8 1km it was Gabrielle Schweyer who maintained her top spot in 6:21.

In the 4km senior boys, Rosco Hutchinson and Leon Machina giving each other a run for their money has been a familiar sight, and on Saturday only two seconds separated them at the finish (11:23 was Rosco’s winning time).

Nomzamo Secondary School’s THandolwethu Matsalo, fresh off his provincial championship win, used the 8km boys’ race as training for the upcoming national cross country championships. He posted a healthy 22:15.

Other winners were:

4km senior men: Butshabethu Kayi Volo Vikings 23 11:32

4km senior women: Liesel Van zyl Nedbank club 50 15:12

6km veteran men: Pierre Schweyer Nedbank/Kowie Striders 24:09

8km 35-39 men: Sizakele Dayimani Bathurst Running Club 25:26

4km veteran men: Alex Weed Kowie Striders 17:51

2km junior boys: Lelethu Kayi Volo Vikings 7:13

2m junior girls: Awona Ngesi Dambuza Primary 7:15

3km junior boys: Ngcali Ngwekazi Kowie Foundation 12:06

3km junior girls: Esona Goliath Port Alfred Junior Secondary School 14:54

4km junior boys: Ntando Koliti Volo Vikings 13:04

4km junior girls: Simamkele Mcetywa Kuyasa 19:26

4km senior girls: Entle Komani Kuyasa 15:14

6km boys: Siyamthanda Kalashe Volo Vikings 18:11

7km girls: Akhanya Ngesi Nomzamo Secondary School/ Kowie Striders 22:50

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 28, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

