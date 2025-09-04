Stenden celebrates outreach milestone

A recent graduation at Stenden South Africa marked more than 5000 graduates from Stenden’s Community Computer Literacy Course hosted at the Robert Veenstra Entrepreneurship Centre in Nemato. Established in 2011, the centre has been a cornerstone of community upliftment since its inception under the passionate leadership of John Mabote.

John Mabote has found his passion and has truly flourished since he took on the leadership in the centre. John started off an employee at The Grand Hotel since 1986 and was involved when Stenden South Africa took over and turned the old hotel into a campus. Mabote has shown his dedication and commitment to the upliftment of the community and loves to share his joy of helping. “I have so many good stories to tell, and I am proud of what I have contributed to changing so many lives”, Mabote says.

Mabote does not only run the centre but is also the main trainer of computer classes hosted by the Centre, where learners study towards computer literacy and, when successful in their exams, achieve a certificate at the end of the 9-week course. Over 5000 graduates have graduated since 2011. John tells of his best memories of some of the graduates, who have gone on to achieve their dreams after completing the course: “One lady applied for a position at Rhodes University, in the financial department, and was up against 50 other applicants. When the interview tested her computer skills she became the top applicant, and the Rhodes recruitment office phoned me to let me know that our training had been instrumental in her employment.”

The centre also provides a busy internet café style hub. During the morning, this space allows residents to access the internet and print at minimal cost, allowing the community to develop businesses or work towards achieving their career goals. Community members also make use of the internet to complete online courses and receive advice on entrepreneurship business planning from Stenden students. The computer room really comes alive in the afternoons, when the internet is free for school children to complete their school work. Any pupils in Grade 4 – 7 can print their school assignments at no cost. Grade 12 pupils are assisted in applying for university or for NSFAS at the centre, and this service is also provided free of charge.

In addition to helping small entrepreneurs growing their businesses, students from Stenden South Africa make themselves available to assist learners at the centre. Jané Botha, a member of the Student Representative Council at Stenden, is passionate about helping the community and says: “Working with the kids fills me with so much joy. It is humbling to see their resilience and happiness when they conquer small and large challenges. It inspires me to give it my best, because even the smallest act of support makes a huge difference in their lives.”

Mzameli Dikeni, Community Development Manager at Stenden South Africa shares this sentiment. “The Robert Veenstra Entrepreneurship Centre is an absolute success story in our Community Development, and it is amazing to realise that John [Mabote] and his team have empowered so many members of our community over the years.” Dr Wouter Hensens, Executive Dean, adds: “John [Mabote]’s commitment is an inspiration, and we are very proud of him and his team in consistently unleashing potential in our local community over the years. John’s graduations – hosted at the Stenden campus – are always a highlight for me as one can sense the pride and self-confidence of the graduates as they celebrate their milestone with us.”

The Stenden Spot monthly column tells the stories of the successes and strivings of Stenden SA.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 28, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

