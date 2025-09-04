Reporting crimes helps community in long run

A heavy fine was recently issued to the driver of a vehicle caught driving under the influence of alcohol. We have been asking for stricter sentences to be passed for drinking and driving. We are pleased that SAPS are doing the work of the traffic officials, who operate mostly during business hours.

Fraud is stable at the moment, but with the end of the year specials soon to be released, we are expecting new waves of scams. Several residents recently notified us of scam phone calls purportedly regarding their TV and DSTV licenses and accounts. We are grateful to the public for alerting us: please keep it up.

It has come to our attention that on coming to the SAPS office to report a crime, many people have to queue for a long time for service. Please be aware that SAPS can and must follow up on a crime scene, so your statement can be done at your house. Don’t wait in a queue, phone the SAPS office and request that they come to you.

We also ask that people interacting with SAPS be considerate. During this last week a member of the public reporting a crime changed his mind three times while making his statement. How frustrating must that be for, not only the police official, but for those waiting in line to have their statements taken.

Please continue to report crime, because the SAPS head office works on reported workloads sent through from SAPS police stations. The number of staff and vehicles are then allocated according to how busy a station is.

Several local drug addicts are still on the streets of Port Alfred.

Contact crime (a crime that directly involves violence or the threat of violence against the victim) is on the increase. Because the CPF, SAPS and security companies are limited in the number of members that we have visibly patrolling, criminals attack innocent victims, steal their possessions and disappear in a flash. We are still appealing to the public to join their regional CPF leaders, Jane le Roux (east bank) and Mike Hockin (west bank) in keeping criminals out of their areas, by doing patrols. Our thanks go out to those who have joined us to keep Port Alfred a safe place to stay.

The number of sex workers operating in Port Alfred has recently increased and the CPF has received reports of some sex workers being aggressive towards clients and other members of the public.

Should you be confronted by any person on the street or in your home you can report it to your security company.

Theft out of motor vehicles has increased, as has theft from homes on the west bank, where there has been increased movement of people in recent months. People on foot are able to move a lot faster than patrollers in vehicles and can disappear very quickly.

Don’t leave anything visible in a vehicle, out in your garden or in your unsecured house that you would be sad to lose.

Once again allegations of contaminated food has arisen.

SAPS will be doing raids on all premises that sell foodstuff in any form whatsoever. People found not to be compliant will be closed down and locked, so as not to allow them to even sleep on the premises illegally. Screening will be done during these raids to see whether there are violations of South Africa’s residency and immigration laws.

The CPF appeals to all people who go out walking to be aware of their surroundings. Far too many people are walking with earpods, not able to hear anyone come towards them. Street loiterers have recently been taking advantage of the fact that they can’t be heard until it is too late.

Have a safe month. Be aware and cautious.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 28, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



