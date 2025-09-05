Landing the big ones at Port Alfred Rock & Surf prize-giving

Members of Port Alfred Rock & Surf hooked up to net important silverware at the club’s annual prize-giving awards dinner at Port Alfred Golf Club on Friday night.

Anglers came out in great number to enjoy one of the highlights on the club’s calendar and shared in light-hearted banter about the “one that got away” or to brainstorm ideas for the start of the new season next month.

Port Alfred Rock & Surf under chairmanship of Gary Du Randt, operates fishing excursions on a catch & release basis only, which the club proudly showcases at every available opportunity.

The club’s junior anglers are a strong group and important component of the club and are more often than not a sure-in for provincial colours most seasons. Therefore a rock solid future awaits the club if their current form is maintained.

Du Randt who performed emceeing duties, before handing over to Chris Pike at the tail-end, praised the club for its camaraderie, team spirit and organisational strength.

“ Welcome to our 2025 annual prize- giving of Port Alfred Rock & Surf. We have had a very busy year yet again, with some good fish being caught and new records achieved. Fishing, socialising and general chit chat has been great throughout the year and let’s keep the spirit going.”

He said the club could be proud of the young anglers who are flying the club’s flag.

“Some of our anglers have made the EP sides again and they are: Ihaam Abrahams and Naude Pienaar who have been chosen to the EP U16 team.

Other young anglers are Ethan Janse van Rensburg who has made the EP U21 team, Joshua Burgess the EP U21 reserves and Danieelson Scheepers the EP A team.”

The prize-giving ceremony was a slick affair with Pike and Lauence Kemsley assisting sorting out prizes and Buco and Pick n Pay representatives Marius Roberts and JP Tomlinson respectively, being on hand to hand out silverware as Du Randt called out the names of the winning anglers.

Port Alfred Rock & Surf seemed to have bettered just about every catch and weight stat in comparison to the previous season which had Du Randt hailing it a very successful season, with the weather playing along on every fishing adventure undertaken by the club.

“We caught 1,422 fish compared to last season’s 997 fish; we caught 23 different species compared to 19 species last season with a total weight of 1,520kg compare to 1,037kg recorded last year.

“We achieved 12 new club records in this past season as well.”

The breakdown of fish caught and released is as follows bronze bream (580 – 446kg), blacktail (354-177kg), zebra (96-71kg), Cob (98-106kg) and steenbras (84 – 72kg).

Du Randt had a special word of thanks to all sponsors especially Buco and Pick n Pay for their ongoing support to the club.

“Sponsors play a critical role in keeping our anglers happy at the respective competitions.

“To all of our sponsors, I want to say a big thank you for supporting Port Alfred Rock & Surf with your generous sponsorship.

“To the partners/wives/husbands and significant others, thank you for supporting the anglers. I know the season takes a lot of time away from family time, but after prize-giving those of you that joined saw what it was all about during and after prize giving.

“The weather man played a better ball with our outings, making sure that we caught fish no matter what. We can’t always predict what it will turn out like as we have to plan the days a year in advance.

“That being said, I urge you all to fish and continue to fish throughout the season no matter who is leading the board. You never know what can happen. There is always a tendency to slack off towards the end of the season, but let’s change the mindset and try that little bit harder.”

“Last but not least, congratulations to all the prize-winners and i just want to thank my committee for making decisions with me and helping to run the club.

“Remember a tough day’s fishing is far better than a hard day in the office,” added Du Randt.

Top league results for season:

Species winners

Joshua Burgess – cape stumpnose 1.2kg, poenskop 2.4kg

Heinrich Janse van Rensburg- blacktail 1.4kg, bronze bream 4.6kg, galjoen 3.8kg, steenbras 2.6kg, Zebra 2.2kg

Laetitia Laubscher – musselcracker 10.9kg

Junior with heaviest edible bag

Heaviest total edible weight individual anger: Joshua Burgess 129.8kg

Top poenskop caught: Josh Burgess – 2.4kg

Team with heaviest edible points: PA ‘A’ 276.6

(PA ‘A’ – Darian Keaton, Heinrich Janse Van Rensburg, Joshua Burgess Laetitia Laubscher

Team Results:

U21 team 3 rd – Joshua Burgess, Naude Pienaar and Ethan Janse van Rensburg

Ladies Team : 2 nd Monique, Laetitia Laubscher

Individual results:

U21 – 3 rd Ethan Janse van Rensburg, 2 nd Joshua Burgess

Ladies – 2 nd Monique Janse van Rensburg

Winter League Top Angler – Ethan Janse van Rensburg

Winter League Winners – PA A – Ethan Janse van Rensburg, Joshua Burgess, Heinrich Janse van Rensburg, Darian Keaton

Melville Trophy – PA. A

Season Records

Shannen Kethro : cob 950mm, cape stumpnose 325mm, leopard catshark 700mm, brown shy shark 670mm

Natassha Vivier: blacktail 335mm

Laetitia Laubscher: white mussel cracker 780mm

Kyle Viviers – Karenteen – 340mm

Most Individual Points:

Brendan Marais – 665 points

Most Improved Angler:

Chris Pike

Most Improved Junior:

Joshua Burgess

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 25, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

