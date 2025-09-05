Ndlambe teens excel for EP U16 teams

Two Ndlambe youngsters were the pride of their community when they were selected for provincial rugby teams. Latania Randall was selected for the EP U16 side that took part in the FNB U16 Girls Week at Queens High School in Johannesburg from June 30. Bathurst’s Noah Stowe was selected for the EP U16 side that competed in the Grant Khomo U16 tournament last week.

Together with the FNB U18 Girls Week, the girls’ U16 tournament provides a platform for South Africa’s best junior players to develop and showcase their talent.

For Port Alfred’s Latania, playing for her province was more than just a goal – it was a dream come true.

“The experience I had was amazing,” she said. “I was overwhelmed and excited. Meeting new players and coaches from different provinces was incredible. Interacting with them all made me feel at home away from home.”

Latania’s journey has taught her valuable lessons that extend beyond the rugby pitch.

“I have learned so much in a small amount of time,” she reflected. “Receiving feedback has made me feel more proud to play for my province. I’ve learned that hard work really does pay off.”

As the 16-year-old Port Alfred Junior Secondary School pupil looks to the future, she is hopeful.

“I trust that with God by my side, my goals being clear, and the support I get, I think I can do great things for women’s rugby in our country,” she said. Her ultimate dream is to play for the women’s Springbok team one day. “I will do and give the best I can to make it happen.”

Eastern Province results in the U16 Girls Week: Eastern Province 13-7 Boland; Eastern Province 7-14 Western Province; Eastern Province 34–12 Zimbabwe

The Grant Khomo Week is a showcase for up-and-coming boys’ talent. The 2025 edition of the tournament for U16 boys was held at St Alban’s College in Pretoria from 29 June until 4 July.

The other boys teams participating were Zimbabwe, Western Province XV, Leopards, Limpopo Bulls, Namibia, Pumas, South Western Districts, Valke Western Province, Griffons, Griquas, KwaZulu-Natal, Boland, Border, Border Country Districts, Free State, Free State XV, Golden Lions. Most of these had parallel girls’ sides for the FNB U16 Girls Week.

Speaking about the experience Noah Stowe , who is in Grade 10 at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, said he’d felt an overwhelming sense of pride and excitement to be able to represent his province.

“Competing against some of the best young talents in the country was both challenging and exhilarating. It was an incredible learning experience not only for myself but my team too. I think I progressed more as a rugby player in those six days than I did the entire season.”

The EP U16 squad arrived in Joburg on Sunday June 29) and played their first match the next day against a very strong South-Western Districts.

“We lost 27-10, however in this match we did not do ourselves justice. On Tuesday we would prove our mettle against the Pumas, winning 27-15. Our Wednesday match was against a weak Griffons side and we came out 35-16.

“This was an incredible learning experience and I hope to represent EP again next year in the Craven Week or Academy Week side,” said Noah.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 10, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



