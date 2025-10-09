Emslies take home the 6-a-side trophy

Seven family sides and a Salem invitational team took to the cricket pitch at the Salem Sports Club for the Salem family 6-a-side 2025 on Saturday September 27. The Emslies walked away the winners with 55/2 after 4.5 overs, with the Fords runners up at 53/1.

Eight founding and local families including the Emslies, Amms, Hobsons, Brothertons, Biggs, Fords, Wilmots, and Kings participate. Many travel from around the world just to take part in the bi-annual tournament, founded in 1979 by Sheila Long and Rex Amm.

Making it an extra special occasion was the fact that this year is the 180 th anniversary of the Salem Sports Club.

“Since the first recorded cricket match in Salem in 1844, our club has upheld a continuous and cherished tradition of cricket, making us the second-oldest cricket establishment in the Eastern Cape, after Port Elizabeth Cricket Club (1843),” the club posted on their Facebook page.

Results of the Salem family 6-a-side 2025

Wilmot vs Biggs Biggs won on last ball

Amm vs Emslie Amm won on last ball

Salem Inv vs Ford Ford won after 4.5 overs

Brotherton 76 vs Hobson 72 Brotherton won by 4 runs

Wilmot 21 vs Amm 112 Amm won by 91 runs (Mark Amm *80)

Biggs 42 vs Emslie 55 Emslie won by 13 runs

Salem Inv 62 vs Brotherton 61 Salem won after 3.5 overs

Ford 44 vs Hobson 49 Hobson won by 5 runs

Amm 44 vs Biggs 86 Biggs won by 42 runs

Wilmot 46 vs Emslie 83 Emslie won by 37 runs

Brotherton 52 vs Ford 57 Ford won by 5 runs

Salem Inv 39 vs Hobson 38 Salem won

FINAL

Ford 53/1 Emslie 55/2 Emslie won after 4.5 overs

Best Fielder Michael Ford

Best Bowler Chris Ford

Best Batter Mark Amm

MOM in Final Duncan Emslie

Gary Emslie Trophy Barry Smith

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 2, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



