Hundreds step out to support rhinos

A total of 794 runners and walkers showed up for rhinos at the annual Kenton Rhino Run, held at The Backyard, Kenton-on-Sea on Sunday September 28. The event, in its 12 th year, raises funds for rhino protection through the Chipembere Rhino Foundation.

Alongside scores of individual and family entries, the Kariega Foundation swelled the ranks with 207. Amakhala brought 129, Kingswood College 68 and Quest 52.

Pam Golding was the main sponsor, with SPAR providing after-race refreshments and numerous other local businesses and individuals stepping up as sponsors and volunteers.

Behind the scenes, organisers Carey Webster, of Outdoor Focus and Kenton Tourism’s Jo Wilmot faced the prospect of running the event without electricity or water, with long outages on both fronts threatening to scupper things. But The Backyard, who were sponsoring the venue, kept things going with a generator and inverter: there was power, and there was water.

Speaking on behalf of the Chipembere Rhino Foundation, wildlife vet Will Fowlds said, “Thank you very much for turning out in your numbers – this year and previous years.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to know what we can do to help to save and protect rhinos. This is one thing we can do.

“Take your photographs, share your stories, wear your shirts proudly, spread the news about the momentum, the heart and passion for rhinos in this area.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

5km boys

Lukholo Nojoko, Kariega, 25:23

Azukhanye Mange, Kariega 25:40

Asivile Cetshane, Kariega 25:47

5km girls

Ciana Daniels, Kingswood Junior 35:12

Emilie Rousseau, Kingswood 33:20

Madison McKenzie, Tanya Prinsloo 36:30

12km men/boys

Roscoe Hutchinson 46:53:86

Siyanthanda Kalashe 46:53:95

Leon Machina 51:07:02

12km girls/women

Hannah CHowles 01:04:12

Teresa Dupper 01:11:14

Alison Heyerdahl 01:12:54

18km men

Sizakele Dayimani, Bathurst Athletics Club 01:23:50

Siviwe Bakaqana 01:24:20

Trevor Shuttleworth, Buffalo 01:25:58

18km women

Bianca Moorhead 01:42:14

Kinneret Aram 01:43:09

Nelly Phiri 02:07:30

