Boks selection for rugby’s rising star

Port Alfred has a new rising star lighting up the rugby world: fifteen-year-old Sanga “Chainsaw” Makalane, a fearless young player from Port Alfred High School, has earned a spot in the Junior Springboks team. Her remarkable journey from street games in Station Hill to national selection is inspiring the entire community and proving that dreams really do come true with passion, grit, and determination.

Since there are no local girls’ or women’s rugby teams in Port Alfred, Sanga joined the Motherwell Jaguars in Gqeberha, showing her dedication to pursue the sport she loves. Her journey began on the streets of Station Hill, where she played touch rugby with her brother, Mivuyo Makalane, and friend Sigcobile Lukwe.

“In 2023, I started training with Mrs Yonzi,” Sanga recalls, Mrs Zinzo Yonzi being a local resident in her area who saw Sanga’s passion for rugby and has a background in club rugby helped her and coached her. “I asked her to help me with rugby because I really loved it. In 2024, I got selected to play for Eastern Province in Cape Town at the Rugby Tens.” Later that year, she was chosen for Craven Week, but couldn’t participate due to her age. Sanga continued to train hard and this year, she represented EPRU U16 , earning Player of the Match in her final game.

Her impressive performance caught the attention of national scouts, leading to her selection for the Elite Player Development (EPD) Camp, where she trained alongside some of the country’s best young talent.

“I feel really privileged and honoured to have been part of the Elite Player Development camp,” she said. “It was the first-ever EPD girls’ camp in history. I represented Eastern Province at the girls’ rugby week, where SARU scouts spotted us. The experience was amazing but also very intense. From early morning activation sessions to afternoon fieldwork we learned what it takes to become a Springbok. The main thing they taught us is discipline.”

Her proud mother Wanga Makalane expressed deep gratitude and pride in her daughter’s journey. “I’m so happy that my daughter has come this far,” she said. “It all started as a simple street game. I was hesitant to let her play such a physical sport, but now we’re celebrating her selection to the under-16 Elite Player Development team. Hard work and perseverance truly pay off. As a family, we thank God for giving her the strength and wisdom to move forward and we always remind her that education must come first.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

