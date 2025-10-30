Makhanda trail run a fun adventure

Makhanda’s premier and most iconic trail running event, the Oldenburgia Trail Run (OTR) takes place on Saturday, 1 November 2025, starting and finishing at PJ Olivier Sports Grounds. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Get-Out-and-Run (G.O.A.R.), the event brings together runners, nature lovers, and conservationists for a day that celebrates activity, biodiversity, and community.

Four distances are on offer, ranging from 3km, 8km, 15km, 30km, to the epic 50km ultra. Runners of all skills and experience levels will find something challenging, heartwarming, fun, and beautiful along each of the distances as each route winds across the Mountain Drive Commonage, showcasing spectacular views and the extraordinary ecological diversity of Makhanda’s surrounding hills.

What makes the Oldenburgia Trail Run unique is its environmental heart. The event takes its name from the

Oldenburgia grandis

, (aka “Donkey’s Ear”) an endemic tree species found only in localised parts of the Eastern Cape and specific sections of the trail run. Along the way, runners traverse multiple biomes, from

Albany Thicket

and grassland to forested kloofs, all alive with bird calls and bursting with indigenous flora including

King Proteas

. It’s not just a race, it’s a journey through one of the most remarkable biodiversity hotspots in South Africa.