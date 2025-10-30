Makhanda trail run a fun adventure

Makhanda’s premier and most iconic trail running event, the Oldenburgia Trail Run (OTR) takes place on Saturday, 1 November 2025, starting and finishing at PJ Olivier Sports Grounds. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Get-Out-and-Run (G.O.A.R.), the event brings together runners, nature lovers, and conservationists for a day that celebrates activity, biodiversity, and community.
Four distances are on offer, ranging from 3km, 8km, 15km, 30km, to the epic 50km ultra. Runners of all skills and experience levels will find something challenging, heartwarming, fun, and beautiful along each of the distances as each route winds across the Mountain Drive Commonage, showcasing spectacular views and the extraordinary ecological diversity of Makhanda’s surrounding hills.
What makes the Oldenburgia Trail Run unique is its environmental heart. The event takes its name from the Oldenburgia grandis, (aka “Donkey’s Ear”) an endemic tree species found only in localised parts of the Eastern Cape and specific sections of the trail run. Along the way, runners traverse multiple biomes, from Albany Thicket and grassland to forested kloofs, all alive with bird calls and bursting with indigenous flora including King Proteas. It’s not just a race, it’s a journey through one of the most remarkable biodiversity hotspots in South Africa.
Beyond trail running, the event also plays a parallel role in raising awareness about the For the Love of the Mountain (FLOM) Project. Conceived by Debbie Smuts, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset initiative has focused on the restoration and protection of the Mountain Drive commonage, trails, indigenous fauna and the endemic flora.
FLOM isa project that also embraces the diversity of the Makhanda community. By bringing together schools, Rhodes University Geography Department, local organisations, conservation experts, and volunteers, FLOM works to clear invasive alien plants, rehabilitate trails, and raise environmental awareness while promoting responsible public use of the mountain for hiking, trail running, and outdoor education.
Proceeds from the event support alien vegetation clearing, trail development, and conservation education, ensuring that this natural heritage is preserved for generations to come.
Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset member and project convenor for FLOM and Race Director, Greg Wilmot, said; “The Oldenburgia Trail Run is more than an athletic challenge, it’s a chance to bring some love and appreciation to our beautiful environment, build community spirit, and showcase the unique character of our little city. Every runner who enters is directly contributing to the Makhanda community and giving some love to the mountain.”
Online entries are currently open and can be accessed through the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset website
For more information and to follow race updates, visit the event’s official social media pages and the Rotary Grahamstown Sunset website.
-
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays