Together for Mental Health: South Africa unites to break stigma and build hope

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has announced a nationwide campaign to mark World Mental Health Day October 10, 2025, under the theme “Together for Mental Health”.
Mental Health is one of the most urgent issues facing South Africans today, says SADAG.
“One in three South Africans will experience a mental Illness in their lifetime, yet nine out of 10 people living with a mental Illness do not have access to the treatments they need,” the organisation said in a media release this week. SADAG, together with government, corporates, schools, communities, and civil society, was determined to change this by raising awareness, breaking stigma, and mobilising action.
“Alone we can only do so much, but together we can do so much more,” said Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at SADAG. “This year’s theme reminds us that mental health affects every family, every workplace, every community. By standing together, we break down stigma, strengthen partnerships, and create hope for millions of South Africans.”
This year’s commemorations include a series of nationwide activations designed to bring Mental Health into every space – from schools and workplaces to communities and homes.
-
Go green for mental health – schools and workplaces unite
Across South Africa, schools, universities, and corporates will participate in SADAG’s Go Green for Mental Health campaign on Friday, October 10, encouraging learners, educators, employees, and leaders to wear green, decorate offices, and purchase green awareness ribbons (R10 each, proceeds go to SADAG’s Suicide Helplines).
Clinical Psychologist and SADAG Board Chairperson, Dr Colinda Linde says, “Going Green is more than just a symbol – it’s a visible show of support, a conversation starter, and a way to let people know they are not alone. The ripple effect of companies, organisations and schools across the country standing up for Mental Health can be transformative.”
-
Move for Mental Health – Parkrun Challenge
On Saturday, October 11 at 8am, SADAG is encouraging all South Africans to join their local Discovery Vitality parkrun as part of the #MoveForMentalHealth and #GoGreenForMentalHealth campaign.
With over 244 parkrun sites across the country, individuals, families, and teams are encouraged to get active, join their community, and move together for Mental Health – wearing green to show support. If you would like to join the SADAG Team in Bryanston (JHB), Century City (CT), Amazimtoti & Umhlanga (KZN), sign up here : https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SADAGParkrun
-
Ongoing activations throughout October