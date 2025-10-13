Police seek assistance to find relatives

Nemato Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the family relatives of Noluthando Portia Siko (46) who is believed to be originally from Makhanda.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said anyone who can assist police with information about the whereabouts of her relatives is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Mbali on 072 730 0839 or alternatively the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
