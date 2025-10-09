Kowie Cycle Club launches trails

Kowie Cycle Club have the makings of a successful event after hosting the Fun MTB Cycle & Trail Run in conjunction with Round Table Port Alfred at the brand-new Kowie Trails just off Van Riebeeck Street on Saturday.

Race coordinators, the club committee, were more than satisfied with the turnout of just under 80 participants who entered the 20km MTB trail, 10km and the 5km event. The trail runners negotiated two loops of the 2.5km trail.

“We also had a kiddies cycle and run over 300m with some of them completing two loops in fact after enjoying the first one,” said one of the coordinators, Sonai Owsley.

“Then we also had our family 5km fun event which was our finale, including two water points, some treats and splashes for the young ones.

Kowie Cycle Club (KCC) was established in July and this was their first event. The goal was to get adventure-seekers and nature-lovers including mountain bikers, trail runners, walkers and their families to come together to see what the KCC has to offer.

“We are eager to invest in these types of amazing trails and hoping to get regular social rides going too,” said Owsley.

KCC is affiliated to the PA Country Club and day visitors to the Kowie Trails are welcome at R40 per adult and R20 per child under 18. All details as to how trail enthusiasts who want to use the trails can pay electronically, can be found on the notice board next to the entrance gate in Van Riebeeck Street.

“Trail enthusiasts can also pay an annual membership fee as a KCC member that will then allow them unlimited access to the trails and to then enjoy the PA Country Club’s facilities.’’ Said Owsley

“I’d like to thank Kowie Cycle Club members, marshalls, volunteers, and of course, all our sponsors and everyone who helped make this fun event possible and memorable. Because it was a fun race, we only took down a few times of racers and then the 300m kiddies dash and the 5km MTB cyclists got podium prizes.” said Owsley.

Track trail and cross-country junior runner, Samuel Jardine, was one of the enthusiastic entrants. A few cyclists from Gqeberha and East London were among the cyclists who participated in the MTB events. KCC sponsored three Amathola Development riders to enjoy the trails and hope to build on that relationship in to the future.

Owsley said the KCC’s goals was to promote mountain biking and trail running in the area.

“The Kowie Trails are cut on private property with generous permission from landowners and the farmer leasing the land. We hope to grow this relationship and keep these trails clean and safe for years to come for families and enthusiasts to enjoy. The biggest thanks must definitely go to Master Trail Builder, Mervyn Woods, whose blood, sweat and tears in tracking, cutting and maintaining the pristine trails that makes this dream possible.”

“We will be organising bigger races in the future once we can affiliate to SA Cycling and we are trying to attract interschools, provincial events and interested parties to our initiative as well as boosting tourism in this beautiful town.”

Among the sponsors were Wharf Street Brewery, Husqvarna, Ryano Plumbing, Multi Security, Sotheby’s, Royal St Andrews Hotel, LifeFirst, Buco and Kowie Hardware.

You can find more info on their Kowie Cycle Club Facebook page or drop them an email kowiecyclingclub@gmail.com

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 2, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



