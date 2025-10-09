Local dancers show off talent

The Ben Lumko Dlukuku (BLD) Dancesport Club recently hosted its second Annual Dance Extravaganza Festival, a vibrant showcase of elegance, rhythm, and passion. The event, held at Titi Jonas Multipurpose Centre in Port Alfred on Saturday, September 20, aimed to raise funds to support the club’s 22 dancers, aged 8-30, from Bathurst and Port Alfred, as they prepare to represent the club at League 3 in Durban 2025.
The festival featured a variety of dance styles, including ballroom and Latin, modern contemporary, umxhentso (traditional Xhosa dancing), hip hop dancing, and isibhujwa (a freestyle South African dance inspired by modern house and amapiano music). Dancers from OR Tambo District, Amatole District, Ndlambe, and Buffalo City participated in the competition.
The winners in each dance category were:
– Ballroom and Latin: University of Fort Hare adults (Alice) and East London Campus Juniors (Ballroom)
– Modern Contemporary: Amaphiko Dance project (Makanda)
– Umxhentso: Abantwana traditional dancers (Bathurst)
– Hip-Hop: WSU Nelson Mandela drive (Mthatha)
– Isibhujwa: Abantwana dancers (Bathurst)
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 2, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays