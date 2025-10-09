Local dancers show off talent

The Ben Lumko Dlukuku (BLD) Dancesport Club recently hosted its second Annual Dance Extravaganza Festival, a vibrant showcase of elegance, rhythm, and passion. The event, held at Titi Jonas Multipurpose Centre in Port Alfred on Saturday, September 20, aimed to raise funds to support the club’s 22 dancers, aged 8-30, from Bathurst and Port Alfred, as they prepare to represent the club at League 3 in Durban 2025.