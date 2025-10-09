Art alive and well on Wharf Street

INTO THE SOUL: Nicola Crawford who says she enjoys sketching and painting portraits of people to enhance connectivity and showcase their souls. Pictures: HERMAN GROENEWALD RURAL LANDSCAPE: Artist Rob McKenzie with a farmyard scene.

Rob McKenzie, his daughter and photographer Debbie Johnson, and fellow artist Nicola Crawford. Together, the trio are working to make the Rob McKenzie Gallery in Wharf Street, Port Alfred a vibrant creative destination for both locals and visitors.

McKenzie, who established the gallery after moving from Queenstown 15 years ago, has built its reputation through teaching and exhibitions. “We started small, but for the past seven years this whole space has been home to our work. Having Nicola join us two years ago has added new energy,” he said.

Workshops remain central to the gallery’s activities. McKenzie, who has taught across South Africa and Zimbabwe, now offers fewer sessions due to travel costs but says they remain vital.

Crawford, who spent much of her career teaching art in KwaZulu-Natal, has quickly become an integral part of the gallery’s identity. Her paintings often explore people and everyday encounters, capturing stories in brushstrokes. “I’m interested in moments of connection, whether it’s a glance, a gesture, or a shared space,” she explained. She has introduced a more relaxed style of workshop called ‘ sip and sketch’ , where participants create quick ink-and-water sketches in a social setting. “It’s accessible, fun, and everyone walks away with a finished piece,” she explained.

Johnson’s journey began in her rose garden on a nearby farm. Encouraged by her father, she turned her photographs into greeting cards, which grew into a flourishing online business. “Not everyone can afford a R50 000 painting, but they can take home a card or print that still carries meaning. My inspiration comes from my garden, which keeps my work authentic,” she said.

Her online presence, boosted during lockdown, has helped bring in clients nationwide. Her father said proudly, “She wasn’t a photographer to begin with, but her artistry lies in how she composes a subject. Her passion for roses shows in every piece.”

Each artist brings a different style to the gallery. Crawford gravitates toward people and everyday scenes, while McKenzie prefers variety. “An artist shouldn’t be known for painting only one subject,” he said. “It’s not about the subject itself but about the light. Light falling on something simple can make it extraordinary.”

The gallery has also expanded its offerings beyond art sales. It now stretches its own canvases, prepares art boards, and provides framing services, with plans to stock paints and supplies for local artists. They also ship artworks internationally, using packaging that makes it affordable for buyers abroad.

“Our goal is to make this gallery a destination,” Crawford said. “Wharf Street already has that creative feel, and with the variety of work we offer, we want more people to know we’re here.”

While the town’s art scene is seasonal, the artists believe in the importance of maintaining an authentic, welcoming space. “You can’t just wait for inspiration or the perfect conditions,” Johnson said. “You have to put your work out there. That’s what keeps art alive.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 2, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

