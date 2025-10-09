Hard work, team spirit win the day

Hard work, teamwork, and dedication have paid off for local retail leader, Louise Daters, the Branch Manager of USAVE Port Alfred, who has been named the National Branch Manager Recognition Award winner for USAVE South Africa . Daters, who has been with the company for 22 years, received the prestigious award at a national ceremony in Cape Town, where she represented the Eastern Cape alongside finalists from Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“It was such a proud moment,” Daters said. “First, I won for the Eastern Cape division, and then I was selected as a national finalist. When they called my name in Cape Town, I couldn’t believe it. It’s an honour not only for me, but for my team and the entire Port Alfred community.”

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that the Port Alfred USAVE branch has only been open for three years, yet it managed to outperform more than 500 USAVE stores across the country .

According to Daters, the award recognises excellence in store standards, stock management, customer service, and teamwork . She credits her staff’s commitment to ensuring shelves are always stocked, customer complaints are resolved quickly, and high service standards are maintained.

“This award means a lot for our branch,” she said. “It shows that even in a small town like Port Alfred, we can achieve great things. It also opens doors for my team because when the company looks for future managers or controllers, they will look at us first.”

Her career journey with USAVE started in her hometown at the McClaire branch, followed by management roles in Cathcart and Tarkastad before she was called to lead the Port Alfred store in 2021. Along the way, she has consistently excelled, once finishing runner-up nationally when USAVE Zambezi took first place.

Asked about the key to her success, Daters highlighted the importance of teamwork and consistency: “The main strategy in retail is simple, keep your customers happy. If a customer walks in and can’t find what they’re looking for, you’ve lost them. But when a team works together, shares ideas, and ensures shelves are stocked, success follows.”

Looking ahead, Daters says her focus will remain on maintaining the high standards that earned her the award. “Now the spotlight is on us, and we must keep it up,” she said.

In other local usave news Talk of the Town spoke to branch manager Siyanthemba Solwandle on Monday September 22, three weeks after the official opening of Bathurst Usave. It was a late afternoon and a steady stream of Nolukhanyo residents, most on foot, streamed past on their way home from work. Inside the store was lively, with queues at the counter.

“It’s gone well so far,” said Solwandle. “Everything has gone smoothly and we have been really busy.”

Zikhona Cenga a local resident said “this shop opening is such a convenience to myself and family, having to travel to Port Alfred has been time consuming and paying for transport also made us spend more than our budgets so I am happy to have this Usave here”

Lathitha Ndike said “this shop is going to make my life so much easier, I will be able to withdraw money and book my bus tickets in just a walking distance, I am very glad and hope more shops will open in the near future”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 2, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

