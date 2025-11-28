Damant Lodge celebrates their 90-pluses

Damant Lodge was filled with laughter, smiles, and sweet memories as the centre celebrated its remarkable residents aged 90 and above with a special “birthday party” in their honour.

These residents make up nearly five percent of the lodge’s total residents – a proud statistic that was shared by the establishment’s manager Cynthia Butterworth.

The event was a joyful gathering, with residents and staff coming together to pay tribute to those who have gracefully reached (and passed) the ninety-year milestone. The celebration was marked by shared stories, cake, music, and heartfelt words from Butterworth, who expressed admiration and appreciation for the elders’ enduring spirit.

“Today we’re not just celebrating any birthday, we’re celebrating a true legend! Reaching 90-plus years is no small achievement and it’s a sign of good genes, a strong cup of tea, and probably a touch of stubbornness too! You’ve lived through more history than most of us can remember from party-line telephones to smartphones, from handwritten letters to WhatsApp messages! Through it all, you’ve kept your sparkle, your humour, and your heart, happy birthday.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

