Warm welcome to DA for former speaker

The African National Congress has described as “rather unfortunate” the move to the DA of Vivian Maphaphu. The former ANC stalwart, who served two terms as speaker in the Ndlambe Municipal Council, was warmly welcomed to the Democratic Alliance at an event in the Station Hill Stadium clubhouse on Saturday November 1. She will stand as a candidate in the 2026 local government elections.

Members of the DA’s Makana and Ndlambe caucuses, as well as the party’s other new councillor candidate, Anton Gouws, were present along with a group of around 150 DA supporters and members from Port Alfred, Makhanda, Kenton and Alexandria.

MPL and Frontier constituency leader Jane Cowley described her long history with Maphaphu. They’d first got to know each other in the early 90s when Cowley taught Maphaphu’s daughters at Qhayiya Primary and Velile Secondary School. Later, they were fellow councillors in Ndlambe Municipality, albeit in different parties. Cowley spoke highly of Maphaphu’s involvement in her children’s lives through the school governing body and other roles, and deep commitment to community.

Maphaphu had earned her political stripes as a councillor, including two terms as council speaker, and had served in the ANC Women’s League, Cowley related.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield emphasised that diversity – “in ideas, skills and the ability to connect with all communities” – was core to the DA’s values and essential for building South Africa’s path to economic prosperity.

The former deputy minister of trade and industry touched on his “unceremonious” ejection from his post earlier this year. The Presidency later said it was because Whitfield had undertaken an international visit without the President’s permission.

At the event on Saturday, Whitfield said, “I would like to publicly thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for releasing me so that I can work on growing the DA so we can broaden our base in the 2026 local government election and position ourselves to win the 2029 national election.”

Maphaphu, who wore a long-sleeved T-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FEARLESS REBEL’ above a stylish skirt in DA-print fabric, said she would make an impact in the DA – “especially in Ndlambe”, where she would put “both my hands” to ensuring service delivery for the community.

“DA I am here: use me,” she said.

Making the shift

TOTT asked Maphaphu afterwards whether relinquishing a lifelong commitment to the ANC had been a difficult choice to make.

“There are areas in Port Alfred that need upliftment,” Maphaphu said. “When it comes to working for the people, in these things you will find me,” she said. “I will work with whoever is doing things in a good manner.

“So to me as a person, it’s not a conflict. I like to work with all people, as long as we will work. I am a hard worker.”

Speaking about what her first focus would be should she be elected to council, Maphaphu said, “The IDP and budget processes need to be properly taken care of because that’s the only way to understand what people want.”

‘Unfortunate’

Talk of the Town later asked ANC Regional Secretary Johannes Hobbs for the party’s comment on Maphaphu’s move.

On Monday Hobbs said, “All we can say for now is that it is rather unfortunate that she has come to the decision she took. From our engagement, it did sound as if the DA had been pursuing her for quite some time now and made her an offer she could not resist.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to match the offer. We do wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Because of the implication in Hobbs’s remarks that there had been an incentive for her move, TOTT invited Maphaphu to respond. She said, “The ANC Regional Secretary is correct when saying I sounded as if the DA have been pursuing me for quite some time and that’s what all political parties are doing, recruiting new members to their parties.

“In my welcoming statement at Station Hill I made mention of that when I said it took me more than three years to make this decision of joining the DA.

“Secondly it is incorrect to say that there was an offer I couldn’t resist.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 6, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

