Proud moment for Kelly’s Beach

Port Alfred’s Kelly’s Beach took centre stage when it was awarded Blue Flag status for the 20th year at the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) national Blue Flag & Green Coast awards hosted by Ndlambe Municipality at Royal St Andrews on Friday.

Not to be outdone, Kariega Beach, Middle Beach (Kenton) and the Royal Alfred Marina all received their Blue Flag certificates for the 2025/26 season at the auspicious occasion which celebrates 25 years of Wessa’s Bue Flag programme.

Claire Wright from Royal Alfred Marina, received on behalf of the marina, their Blue Flag status for the 2025-26 season. The marina joined the programme in 2009 to become the first marina in SA to achieve Blue Flag status.

Representatives of municipalities across South Africa were present at the awards ceremony co-hosted by Wessa to receive their Blue Flag and Green Coast awards for beaches, marinas and tourism charters.

Local dignitaries in attendance were Ndlambe Municipality mayor, Khululwa Ncamiso, community protection service director, Nombulelo Booysen-Willy, director of corporate services, Lazola Maneli-Payi and Wessa representatives CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete and coastal and marine programme manager, Mike Denison.

Ncamiso said in her welcoming address that maintaining Blue Flag status at three beaches was a proud moment for the municipality.

“We are proud that you all have come to our beautiful town. This is an example of the best service delivery ever … to all the people who contributed to this achievement, it shows that there is something that we care about. I would like to congratulate that department – and especially deputy director (community protection sevices) Fanie (Fouche) who is extremely passionate about Blue Flag … thank you very much Fanie for your dedication. We are working as a team and are committed.”

Fouche, who was at the very first raising of the Blue Flag at Kelly’s in 2005, had the audience hanging on to his every word as he gave a detailed account of the complexities and the hard work involved that go in to maintaining Blue Flag status.

He said Kariega Beach thanks to a R1.3m grant from department of environmental affairs, the Ndlambe Municipality had managed to revamp the facilities and obtained Blue Flag status in 2009.

“During the 2010 football World Cup we were fortunate enough to be one of only four municipalities in South Africa that was allowed to hoist Blue Flags at Kelly’s and Kariega Beaches and that was amazing – a lot of the teams and visitors from all over the world came here to visit out coastline,” he said.

Fouche, who headlined his talk with the theme “nothing is impossible” highlighted a severe flooding incident in October 2012 “where 550mm rain fell within 24 hours – more than the annual rainfall for Port Alfred”.

Undeterred, Fouche’s department in conjunction with important role-players, managed to get the beaches successfully cleaned up and restored and ready for the season. Fouche said they received Blue Flag status for five beaches in the 2013-14 season but decided the following year that they would only apply for Blue Flag for Kelly’s and Kariega beaches, while Kenton’s Middle Beach would be a pilot Blue Flag beach.

“Middle Beach was upgraded following a R1.2m grant from the national department of tourism and we managed to secure Blue Flag status for Middle Beach.”

Another example highlighted was the Covid lockdown which presented some serious challenges, but through sheer determination “we still managed to maintain the beaches and hoist the flag through that period”.

“And from September 2023 we had more storm damages along our coastline and we had to work hard to maintain Blue Flag status by 1 December 2024 in to 2025, which was achieved.

“So why do we keep going at it year after year striving to achieve and maintain Blue Flag status?” Fouche asked the audience. It’s all about Batho Pele principles. This Blue Flag recognition is for the people out there; the people of Ndlambe, for our staff, for the community , the Eastern Cape, South Africa and the world as a whole,” said Fouche.

“The Blue Flag programme is being used as an opportunity – it helps the municipality to apply for funding which means we have conservationists, beach attendants and lifeguards assisting – and permanent staff for various other projects. Obtaining Blue Flag (for Kelly’s) in 2005-2006 … has changed what we can do. We are striving for excellence and we’ll keep on doing that.”

Fouche said on the sidelines after the awards ceremony, he was thrilled that the Ndlambe Municipality had achieved 20 Blue Flag status awards since 2005.

“I am overwhelmed, proud and extremely passionate about Blue Flag status … and I can’t wait for the next 20 years. I am hoping that what we have achieved over the last 20 years can rub off on to other officials and municipalities; to set an example of what can be done and achieved, even despite the limited resources you might have. So I am proud and very happy.

“Many people think when this flag goes up ah well … its just a Blue Flag but they don’t realise how much dedication and hard work goes into it, to maintain it. Some locals didn’t want to buy into it initially, because people still wanted to walk their dogs on the beach, but within two years they were on board.”

Wright, who is Royal Alfred Marina Home Owners Association manager, said it was a great feeling to be recognised for all the hard work that went in to maintaining Blue Flag status. “We put a lot of work in to it … we do a lot of work with the community; we bring the community into it on the side of environmental awareness and education and it means a lot to us.

“It was great to host the occasion and we hear all the positive comments about Port Alfred; that it is a lovely town … it’s great to get everyone together and to be among people who share common goals.

Wessa CEO, Cloete, pointed out that Blue Flag and Green Coast awards were promises to visitors that quality and service remained at the forefront.

“It’s a promise built on trust from local communities to international visitors who see the Blue Flag and Green Coast flags flying at their beaches … they must know this is a sign of quality of pride … a sign that a South African beach, boat or marina that is truly locally relevant and truly internationally recognised.

“We are thrilled to see the network continue to grow after 25 years, more marinas, beaches and tourism boats reaching these international standards. Behind every Blue flag flying at a site is a dedicated team … people who work tirelessly to meet all 33 criteria in the face of shifting tides.

“To every Blue Flag and every green coast site represented, congratulations on another year of successful and excellent coastal management; thank you for your care, commitment and collaboration,” added Lee-Cloete.

At the end of the award ceremony due to time constraints delegates, instead of having to proceed to Kelly’s Beach joined a symbolic Blue Fag flag- raising ceremony in front of the hotel entrance where the celebrations continued.



This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 6, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

