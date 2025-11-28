PA Round Table brings back an old tradition

The Port Alfred Round Table’s MARDI GRAS 101 fundraising event, held on Saturday, was a resounding success, according to chairperson Keanan Hendricks. Despite falling short of the targeted 150 guests, the event attracted around 120 attendees, who brought energy and enthusiasm to the charity gala. Speaking about the event, Hendricks expressed satisfaction with the turnout and praised the community’s support. “We aimed for 150 guests and managed to reach around 120. We’re very happy with the turnout and the energy everyone brought to the event,” he said.

The MARDI GRAS 101 event is traditionally an annual occurrence, but it took a hit due to COVID-19. Hendricks’s goal as chairperson was to revive the tradition and reconnect the community with what makes it special. “This year was about bringing that tradition back to life,” he explained. The event’s primary objective was to raise funds for community development and charitable projects in Port Alfred. Hendricks emphasised that the support received goes directly toward uplifting the local community.

Unfortunately, there was no winner of the car this year, but Hendricks is optimistic that next year’s event will bring a lucky victor. Looking ahead, Hendricks is confident that the MARDI GRAS 101 will return in 2026, bigger and better than ever. “I’m confident that we’ll be back next year to make it even more memorable in 2026,” he said.

The chairperson expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and contributed to the event’s success, stating, “We’re deeply grateful to everyone who attended and contributed to making the evening such a success.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 6, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

