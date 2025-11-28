Reporting on crime helps to stamp it out

It was good to have two municipal officials at our meeting to explain by-law compliance legislation to the CPF. It’s frustrating doing patrols around town and being told by offenders drinking in public that they have a human right which we can do nothing about. SAPS then need to be called in to enforce the law.

A lot has recently been said about the influx of homeless people to town. They are staying in dilapidated buildings owned predominantly by the Department of Public Works who will not hand them over to the municipality to manage. The buildings have no functioning toilets or taps for washing, which means the risk of transmission of faecal-borne diseases is high.

We continue to appeal to the public not to give them food or money, but to refer them to social services or local soup kitchens.

A significant number of homeless people are drug users and refuse food, asking instead for money. Because of their drug dependence, some turn to crime to support their habits, or collaborate with criminals. Because they move freely around town they get to know residents’ movements and some may use this knowledge to become the spies for thieves. We believe a recent spike in break-ins to outbuildings and garages without security systems is the result of scouts relaying information to criminals.

Teams of thieves are targeting houses and other buildings where small bathroom windows are left open. Because the gap is too small for an adult, the thieves send in a small child to open the premises for them.

A criminal will often revisit the site of a previous burglary because a) it’s easy; b) the home owners haven’t installed security; or c) because they believe (or know) that there is more to steal.

The police with the support of municipal officials have been making significant inroads into the illegal food trade. But with the fines minimal, most offenders just pay and continue trading. Harsher penalties are being asked for.

A band of fraudsters caused havoc in town recently by conning five people out of their purchases. They then moved on to another town where they pulled the same stunt. Unfortunately SAPS were only notified about these incidents well after the criminals had left town. Don’t let well-dressed, smooth talking individuals promising better prices for purchases rob you of your goods. Moving closer to the Festive Season we will see a steady increase in this type of crime, unless we can stop scamsters and con artists in their tracks.

We appeal to the public to report loud noises and public disturbances in residential areas to their security companies. We do not know what these gatherings are about.

The security companies are urging the public to report thefts to SAPS. By opening a case, you’re putting on record important information that could ultimately make things safer for others.

Please check that your security systems are working: the festive season is upon us.

We once again appeal to young people to please not walk in public using your mobile phone. A person walking in Beach Road was recently mugged and robbed of their possessions: having their phone out of sight would have reduced their risk.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 2, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

