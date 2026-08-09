Woman survives N2 farm attack

A 63-year-old woman survived a late-night armed robbery at a farm on the N2 east of Makhanda on Friday by escaping and hiding in thick bush until daylight. Local organised agriculture has urged vigilance, saying an increase in attempted attacks is concerning.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the woman was at home on a farm near Makhanda when she heard a gunshot outside the house.
“She went to investigate and found two male suspects inside a guest room. The suspects violently grabbed her and demanded money,” McCarthy said.
The woman directed the men to her office, some distance away, where she said the cash was kept.
“She was dragged into another room where she was tied with a cord from the bathroom blinds. The suspects kept demanding money and later left her in the room saying they would be back to kill her if they could not find it in the office,” McCarthy said.
Taking a vehicle, they went to the office.
Once the woman was certain she was alone, she managed to untie herself and ran into the bush to hide, McCarthy said. She continued hiding until sunrise when she left her hiding place and ran to the staff housing, which is close to the office.
The staff contacted the farm manager, who contacted private security and SAPS.
The robbers allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, a German passport, Leica camera and binoculars, a Savage .22/.410 combination shotgun and ammunition, an Apple MacBook and iPhone, a diamond necklace, a ring and the Suzuki Jimny.
McCarthy requested anyone with information that might assist the investigation to contact the nearest police station.
Private security sources confirm there have been at least five robberies or attempted robberies in the area in the past six months.
Stephan Kotze of Wildlife Security Consultants, which has several game farms and hunting lodges as clients, said there had been an increase in crime in the area, including one in the Bloukrans Pass area about three months ago, and the recent kidnapping of a truck driver on the R343 between Kenton and the N2.
Chair of the Eastern Borders Farmers Association, Franco van Der Merwe, said the increase in attempted attacks was concerning and demanded attention from farmers and land-owners in general.
“We have good security guys working in our area. We will have to get to the bottom of this, and be more vigilant. And it’s something we are dealing with in our farmers association. But it is very, very concerning.”
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.