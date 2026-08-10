Snow closes four EC passes

Four mountain passes in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape are closed due to heavy snowfall, Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose reports.
“Several vehicles are currently stranded, with emergency personnel on the ground working to assist and rescue affected motorists.”
The closed passes are:
* Barkly Pass – R58 between Elliot (Khowa) and Barkly East
* Penhoek Pass – N6 between Komani and James Calata (Jamestown)
* Boesmanshoek Pass – between Sterkstroom and Molteno
* Qachas Nek between Matatilele and the Lesotho border is temporary closed. It’s snowing heavily in Matatiele and Cedarville – authorities will start clearing “once it settles down” and graders are on standby in Cederville.