Long journey with a cross to Mighty Men

With the Reverend Anthony Mentis leading the way on his motorcycle, a group of men are carrying a large fibreglass cross all the way from Gonubie to Jeffreys Bay in anticipation of the 2020 Mighty Men conference due to take place over the weekend of March 13 to 15.

This is the third year the men have made the journey, what they term the “cross walk”, to enlighten people and promote reconciliation and unity in South Africa as they make their way to Mighty Men.

