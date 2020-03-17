Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African state

This comes a few days after he pledged similar support to the US, offering the country 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks amid a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, Ma said: “We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3-billion people will blissfully escape the crisis. The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.