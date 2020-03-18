BREAKING | Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as total infections in SA climb to 85

Four children — the youngest aged two — are among 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA.
The health ministry confirmed on Tuesday night that the total number of positive cases had risen to 85. It also revealed that six of the new cases, including three of the four children, had not travelled outside the country.
“It is notable that there are eight cases of local transmission,” said minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Fourteen of the new infections were in Gauteng.
The breakdown of new cases was provided as follows:
Gauteng:
- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US;
- A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK;
- A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the USA;
- A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK;
- A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK;
- A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy;
- A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai;
- A 57-year-old male who travelled to the USA;
- A 60-year-old male who travelled to the USA;
- A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai;
- A 21-year-old female with no travel history;
- A 34-year-old male with no international travel history;
- A 26-year-old female with no international travel history; and
- A 32-year-old female with no international travel history.
KwaZulu-Natal:
- A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai;
- A 59-year-old female with no international travel history;
- A 5-year-old male with no international travel history; and
- A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.
Western Cape:
- A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK;
- A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria;
- A 2-year-old male with no international travel;
- A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia; and
- A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
Meanwhile, the ministry said that all those repatriated from Wuhan had tested negative.
“It gives us great pleasure to also announce to South Africans that all the citizens from Wuhan were tested and their results came back negative for Covid-19. We continue to keep them in quarantine for the prescribed period and will thereafter initiate the process of reunifying them with the community,” the health ministry said.
