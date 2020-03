South Africa’s health minister Zwelini Mkhize revealed in a statement on Sunday night that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country had risen by 34 to 274.

170 of those with confirmed cases are male and 104 are female.

The breakdown of cases by province is as follows:

Eastern Cape 2

Free State 9

Gauteng 132

KwaZulu-Natal 36

Limpopo 1

Mpumalanga 6

Western Cape 88

Luke Charter – DispatchLIVE