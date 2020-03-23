EC now has two Covid-19 cases, but mourners and revellers unfazed

Mabuyane added that screening would be ramped up at entry points to the province.

He said he had spoken to the German ambassador to SA to discuss support and the way in which the affected tourist’s situation had been handled.

He said the ambassador had agreed it was handled well.

The Eastern Cape now has two confirmed cases and yet the news did little to deter some Port Elizabeth residents from attending large funerals or drinking outside the prescribed hours.

The most blatant rule-breaking was seen at an ANC funeral at the Feather Market Centre in Central on Sunday.

Regulations relating to prohibited drinking hours and the banning of large gatherings were announced by Ramaphosa last Sunday when he declared a national disaster because of the pandemic.

The sale of liquor is only permitted between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

On Sundays and public holidays the hours are 9am to 1pm.

All gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited and yet, on Sunday, at least 250 people gathered at the Feather Market Centre for the funeral of ANC branch secretary Xolani Sifali.

Asked about the large crowd, ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula refused to comment, saying: “Who owns the building and who must enforce the rules?”

Likewise, ANC councillor Andile Lungisa would not be drawn on the numbers, saying death was unpredictable and no-one could police a funeral.

“We did not go to the funeral as [the] ANC,” Lungisa said.

“These people left their homes and attended the funeral as individuals, not as a group.

“A funeral is a family affair; we cannot police a family matter and that is the nature of funerals,” he said.

On Saturday, another large funeral took place at the Forest Hill Cemetery.

Mourners, including those who had arrived in two packed Algoa Bus Company buses, streamed into the cemetery.

An Algoa Bus Company driver, who did not want to be named, said each bus carried about 102 people, seated and standing, and that some mourners had not even been able to get on the bus as there was not enough space. He said he was unable to enforce the “no more than 100″ rule as he feared he would be reported for not doing his job.

One mourner, who also asked to remain anonymous, confirmed there had been many more than 100 people at both the service and the cemetery.

“We are Africans. When a loved one dies we all want to come and pay our respects, and it is quite difficult to turn people away,” he said.