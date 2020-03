President Cyril Ramphosa announced a 21-day lockdown of the country effective from midnight on March 26 until midnight on April 16. This is part of the measures the government is implementing to curb to spread of Covid-19. Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula says the 21-day lockdown will affect all modes of transport. Here’s all you need to know about public transport during the #SALockdown.

