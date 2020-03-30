JUSTICE MALALA: Pandemic exposes painful truths – we are a country of two nations

In his May 1998 speech, Mbeki said we were making no progress towards nation building: “We therefore make bold to say that South Africa is a country of two nations. One of these nations is white, relatively prosperous, regardless of gender or geographic dispersal. It has ready access to a developed economic, physical, educational, communication and other infrastructure …

“The second and larger nation of South Africa is black and poor, with the worst affected being women in the rural areas, the black rural population in general and the disabled. This nation lives under conditions of a grossly underdeveloped economic, physical, educational, communication and other infrastructure.”

The speech was delivered before the economic boom that Mbeki led in the 2000s. Those economic gains were obliterated by the kleptocratic Jacob Zuma administration, leading to the downgrade to junk status by Moody’s this past weekend. Except for some (sometimes significant) shifts in the racial and gender composition of wealth, we are pretty much where we were in 1998. This has huge significance for how we have dealt with Covid-19 and the evolution of our response to the pandemic.

Our country faces a humanitarian disaster if the lockdown imposed by government last week fails. The first consequence of failure will be a massive spike in infections. Then there will be a run on hospital beds. From there the strain will jump to intensive care unit beds, where many of those admitted to hospital will have to be housed. Then there will be the need for ventilators, which are in short supply across the globe.

People in their thousands will die because there will not be enough beds, ventilators, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to treat them all. It reads today like a horror story, but that is where a so-called developed country like Italy is right now. Many of the sick will die alone, at home or in the streets, unable to breathe and shunned by fellow human beings afraid to contract the virus. Our system will simply be overwhelmed.