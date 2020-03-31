Message in a bottle

LOST HIS BOTTLE: Some thoughtless person dropped Castle Lion quarts on Southwell Road last evening, probably excusing responsibility by claiming it would keep an Extended Public Works Programme employee in a job Picture: ROB KNOWLESSo, what was the message when this bottle was smashed on the new pavement on the Southwell Road hill?

Was it thrown out of a car window or did someone walk down the road drinking and having drained it of beer, threw it to the ground?

Perhaps we will never know. What we do know is that carrying alcohol outside your home s now a criminal offence so, either way, whoever did this was exhibiting criminal behaviour.

Drinking and driving, or just drinking in a public place (except for designated drinking areas) have always been illegal, national lockdown or not.