President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night and announced that mass testings‚ screenings and tracings will be carried out in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

SA is on a 21-day lockdown which will end at midnight‚ 16 April.

Here’s what the president said in eight telling quotes:

Stay at home

“I’m calling on each and every South African to stay at home for the next 17 days. Leave your home if you need to get food and essential provisions or to collect social grant‚ to buy medicine or to get urgent medical care.”

No work for non-essential services providers

“The only people who can go to work are health workers‚ security and emergency personnel‚ those who work to keep our people supplied with food‚ medicine and basic goods and other providers of essential services as defined in the regulations.”

Covid-19 does not discriminate

“It is very real and it affects everyone. The rich and the poor‚ the young and the old‚ black and white‚ those who live in the cities and those who live in the rural areas. Let us not make the mistake of thinking this is not everyone else’s problem. Every time you violate the rules‚ you are putting yourselves and others at risk.”

Provision of support

“We’re supporting businesses in distress‚ are providing funding to small businesses and shelter to people who are homeless. We’re providing shelter to people who do not have water so that our people can maintain high levels of hygiene.”

Mass testing

“Around 10‚000 field workers at the moment will be visiting homes in villages‚ towns and cities for mass screening of residents for the coronavirus symptoms. People with symptoms will be referred to local clinics‚ or mobile clinics for testing.

“People who are infected with coronavirus but have no‚ or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by government.”

SA will conquer

“There is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail. This is because South Africans have come together like never before to wage the struggle against this virus‚ together.”

Donations welcome

“We welcome the donation by the Motsepe foundation to donate R1bn and by the Naspers company of also donating R1.5bn to the coronavirus response. We’re also grateful to Mr Jack Ma who has donated vital medical supplies to SA.”

Public servants

“We thank our nurses‚ doctors‚ social workers and front line government staff‚ volunteers and NGO’s who are leading the fight against the disease.

“We thank the 18‚ 000 security personnel drawn from the police‚ the defence force‚ metro police and others responsible for ensuring safety.”

By: Cebelihle Bhengu

Source: TMG Digital.