Lockdown scenes in Johannesburg and Alexandra

On Day 5 of the Coronavirus Lockdown (March 31), police were still patrolling the streets of inner city Johannesburg. Later in the day police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra. The nationwide lockdown is part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations. Pictures: ALON SKUY

Youths playing soccer in Newlands during lockdown. Pictures: ALON SKUY

Fietas, Johannesburg. Pictures: ALON SKUY

