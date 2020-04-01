Lockdown scenes in Johannesburg and Alexandra

By
TimesLIVE
-
1 of 10
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Patrols in Alexnadra. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

On Day 5 of the Coronavirus Lockdown (March 31), police were still patrolling the streets of inner city Johannesburg. Later in the day police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra. The nationwide lockdown is part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations. Pictures: ALON SKUY

1 of 4
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Children play soccer in Newlands. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Children play soccer in Newlands. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Children play soccer in Newlands. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Children play soccer in Newlands. Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

Youths playing soccer in Newlands during lockdown. Pictures: ALON SKUY

1 of 3
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . A man walks through a cemetary in Fietas, JHB. . Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Oom Piets poses for a picture, near a cemetary in Fietas, JHB. . Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
MARCH 31, 2020. Corona Lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Day five . Ronnie washes his shoes f,, near a cemetary in Fietas, JHB. . Police were still patrolling the streets of the inner city a Later on in the day Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets in Alexandra.There is a nation wide lockdown,as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the weekend, police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations.PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

Fietas, Johannesburg. Pictures: ALON SKUY

Arena Holdings

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply