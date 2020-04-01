TLU SA launches campaign on unreasonable property valuations

It is critical for landowners to take note of these changes during the lockdown of 21 days, as it is not clear if there will be an extension to the timeframe for appeals

Agricultural union TLU SA launched a campaign today to object to unreasonable property valuations.

South African municipalities are in the process of inspecting properties for general or supplementary valuation rolls. The value of a property determines the tariff imposed for services and taxes for said property.

“We have ascertained that the value of properties in certain areas, mostly in the agricultural sector, are inflated unreasonably and excessively,” said Louis Meintjes, the president of TLU SA. “With this campaign we want to urge landowners to object to inflated property valuations.”

TLU SA can assist landowners in evaluating property rolls and in appealing where it was adjusted unreasonably.

“It is critical for landowners to take note of these changes during the lockdown of 21 days, as it is not clear if there will be an extension to the timeframe for appeals,” said Meintjes.

A further aim of the campaign is to gather information about excessive adjustments to pinpoint trends. TLU SA will then encourage the various MECs for Local Government, in terms of Article 81 of the Municipal Property Tax law, to take action in such cases.

Accurate property valuations are critical as excessive property values also mean higher property tax rates, adding another burden on property owners. Property owners in rural areas barely receive any services from dysfunctional municipalities or councils.

Landowners can find more information about property valuations at https://www.tlu.co.za/en/valuation-rolls/.