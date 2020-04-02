COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We’re not spying, communications minister assures SA

“The reg will be amended, will be reviewed, from time to time, to deal with issues that arise as and when we move on through this period.
Some things that happen we might not have been aware of. We might need to strengthen or relax the regulations,” he said.He was speaking at a briefing following a meeting of the National Command Council, which met earlier in the day.
2 April 2020 – 18:47pm
We’re not spying, communications minister assures SA
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday night that the decision to use cellphone tracking as part of “contact tracing” was not government spying.
“This is not spying on anyone. We’re not intercepting calls,” she said.
Speaking at a briefing following a meeting of the National Command Council, which met earlier in the day, the minister said that this was part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ndabeni-Abrahams explained that if a person tested positive for Covid-19, they would be asked to provide phone numbers of those they might have come in contact with – and then those numbers could be tracked for geolocation information.
“We respect people’s right to privacy, but individual rights don’t supersede the country’s rights. The most important and critical right we are working towards is the safety of all South Africans,” she said.
2 April 2020 – 18:34pm
Spaza shops can be open during lockdown: Dlamini-Zuma
All spaza shops are allowed to be open during the national shutdown, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday night.
She said that all informal food traders were also allowed to operate, but they would need a permit from their councillor or from the municipality.
She was speaking at a briefing following a meeting of the National Command Council, which met earlier in the day.
Dlamini-Zuma said that people could travel across provinces to attend funerals, provided they had permission from a magistrate or a SAPS station commissioner.
They also had to be close family members – and the rules remained that there could be no more than 50 people there and that night vigils were still strictly prohibited.
2 April 2020 – 17:33pm
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha as premier starts mask-making drive
The massive Cape Town township of Khayelitsha has recorded its second case of Covid-19, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.
The new case was among 393 confirmed in the province, 321 of which were in the Cape Town metro.
“While infections have grown more slowly here than elsewhere, we are seeing trends which are cause for concern,” Winde said in his daily coronavirus bulletin.
2 April 2020 – 5:16pm
Pick n Pay and Spar install screens at tills amid Covid-19 concerns
Supermarkets Pick n Pay and Spar have rolled out Perspex screens to protect staff and customers from contracting the deadly coronavirus.
Pick n Pay on Thursday said the screens had been installed in more than 430 stores around the country.
“We have put a number of physical distancing measures in place in our stores to help keep staff and customers safe. Perspex screens are now being rolled out at all Pick n Pay till points countrywide. The transparent screens are mounted at the till and are situated between cashiers and customers.”
2 April 2020 – 5pm
Government to update the nation on revised lockdown regulations
The coronavirus national command council appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 6pm on Thursday on the revised lockdown regulations.
Earlier on Thursday, government instructed people wishing to leave town for a funeral under the lockdown to get a permit first from a magistrate or a police station.
#CoronaVirusSA MEDIA ALERT: Ministers representing the Coronavirus National Command Council will hold a VIRTUAL media briefing (TONIGHT @6pm) on the revised lockdown regulations
2 April 2020 – 4:40pm
Cape Town suspends law enforcement officers over lockdown ‘abuse’
Three Cape Town law enforcement officers have been suspended for allegedly verbally abusing and harassing people on the Cape Flats during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The suspensions were revealed on Thursday by Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz, who said he condemned any abuse of power by police or soldiers.
“Fundamental constitutional rights, such as the right to dignity, can under no circumstances be suspended by the national state of disaster,” he said.
2 April 2020 – 4:34pm
Samsung, Telkom donate 1,500 cellphones to track pandemic
Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Thursday the province had received its share of 1,500 cellphones donated by Samsung Africa and Telkom to help trace people in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19.
Masuku said the donation was a major boost for the team responsible for contact tracing.
“We are excited about this partnership, this will improve the work of our tracers. The health system must be patient-centred, clinician-led and stakeholder-driven,” he said.
Dr Zweli Mkhize

Handover ceremony- the sim cards will be loaded with data every month for use in the field
2 April 2020 – 4:18pm
Illegal liquor sellers among 1,443 people arrested in KZN for lockdown non-compliance
A total of 1,443 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations.
This was revealed by MEC for transport, community and safety liaison Bheki Ntuli on Thursday.
Ntuli was speaking during a roadblock on the R102 in KwaDukuza, north of Durban.
He said the arrests were made during various raids and roadblocks held across the province.
2 April 2020 – 4:16pm
Mine denies union claims that it’s running at full capacity during lockdown
Village Main Reef Group and the department of mineral resources & energy have denied claims by unions that Tau Lekoa gold mine in Orkney is running at full capacity during the lockdown.
The claim first emerged on Wednesday when the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said it was shocked that Village Main had reached consensus with other unions at the mine for full-scale operations to continue, and not just care and maintenance operations allowed during the national lockdown.
2 April 2020 – 3:13pm
Panic at Durban old age home after death of one of their own
An 81-year-old Durban woman died from Covid-19 in hospital on Thursday afternoon.
The woman had been at the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside for only four days when she tested positive for the deadly virus.
Her son told TimesLIVE on Thursday that his mother had died at 2:19pm.
The woman had been on a ventilator until Wednesday afternoon.
2 April 2020 – 3:13pm
Armed police storm Cape Town church to remove refugees
Scores of armed police in battle gear stormed a church in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday afternoon to remove hundreds of refugees who had been holed up there for months.
Public order police broke down the front and rear doors at Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.
SAPS TRT and POP members rush the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town. Moving women, children and men onto buses.
April 2 2020 13:00
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
General secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for Covid-19.
Vavi told eNCA on Thursday he had no idea how he became exposed to the virus.
“All I had was a flu from Friday and it got worse by Saturday and Sunday and yesterday I went to test, just to be on the safe side, not that I had any of the signs…” he said.
General secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for #COVID-19.
Cape Town sets up tents for 4,000 homeless at coastal sports ground
Cape Town changed its lockdown plan for 4,000 homeless people on Thursday and will now accommodate all of them in tents at Strandfontein Sports Ground.
Mayor Dan Plato said a single facility would be easier to manage than several smaller ones, and the sports ground — near Strandfontein Pavilion on the False Bay coast — could “comfortably” accommodate the number of people who needed shelter, while complying with physical distancing protocols.
“The task to get the temporary shelter up and running requires long hours and a lot of resources from various city departments,” Plato said. “This project will be co-ordinated under the command of the disaster operations centre.”
April 2 2020 12:40
Minister Sisulu appeals to municipalities and private property owners to suspend evictions
Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appealed to municipalities and private property owners to suspend evictions during the current lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We implore our municipalities and private property owners to understand that preferably, the only movement of people that should occur now is through the de-densification initiative that was recently announced by my department.”
April 2 2020 14:29
‘Stay at home in order to flatten the curve’: Springboks team doctor
Springboks team doctor Lehlogonolo Mampane has also taken time to remind South Africans the importance of staying home during the 21-day lockdown, saying this is important if SA is to flatten the curve.
A heartfelt message of thanks to all our heroes in this time of fighting Covid-19.
“We are #strongertogether”
Dr Lehlogonolo Jerome Mampane, Springboks team doctor.#DoctorsUniteAgainstCOVID19
University of Cape Town confirms sixth case of Covid-19
The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Thursday confirmed a sixth case of Covid-19.
Three staff members and three students have now tested positive for the virus.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the institution was “advised that a third student tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday [March 29]”.
“The student is receiving medical support and identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine,” he said. “UCT has now had six cases of Covid-19 — three staff members and three students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced.”
April 2 2020 12:25
Malema on relaxing lockdown regulations: ‘Covid-19 will spread like wildfire, millions will die’
EFF leader Julius Malema has warned government against negotiating with non-essential sectors who want lockdown regulations to be relaxed.
If the state is not going to be firm and not negotiate with any non-essential sector of the economy for relaxation of lockdown regulations, this lockdown will collapse, barbarism will emerge and the deadly coronavirus will spread like wildfire: millions will die. Stop it cowards!
April 2 2020 12:38
Man who tried to cheat no-fly rule with charter flight is deported
A SA man of Italian descent tried to fly into the country via Harare – but was bust and deported, after police were alerted.
Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said he was intercepted on Wednesday afternoon.
“A private charter aircraft landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Harare, Zimbabwe, with one passenger on board.
“The flight was not cleared by the department of transport as required in terms of the current protocols in force during the lockdown. The passenger and the crew were held at the airport …”
April 2 2020 10:29
Water department delivers 262 water tanks in Limpopo
The department of water and sanitation has delivered 262 water tanks in Limpopo to deal with water shortages during the 21-day lockdown.
The province will also get 27 trucks (water tankers).
Limpopo Province receive 262 water tanks and 27 water tankers (trucks) in various municipalities.
April 2 2020 09:58
Covid-19 repatriations: SAA to fly visitors to home countries
Tourists, foreign workers and students stranded in SA by the sudden Covid-19 lockdown will be able to return home on chartered flights operated by SAA.
This was announced on Thursday by SAA’s business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.
The first of these chartered flights will be for the repatriation of German citizens to their home country. They are expected to depart from Friday — from Johannesburg to Munich and Cape Town to Frankfurt.
Negotiations are ongoing with other governments for the repatriation of their citizens.
April 2 2020 09:44
Lockdown debt relief applications for SMME’s now open
The department of small business development has announced that the Debt Relief Finance Scheme and Business Growth/Resilience Facility application forms for small medium and micro enterprises are now available here.
Following the announcement of intervention measures to support SMMEs affected by the #Covid_19SA.
SMMEs are reminded that application forms for the Debt Relief Finance Scheme and Business Growth/ Resilience Facility are now available.
Visit https://smmesa.gov.za/ to register
April 2 2020 07:35
Health department launches 60 mobile Covid-19 testing vans
The health department will on Thursday launch 60 new mobile Covid-19 testing units.
Initially government had seven mobile testing units.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize will also receive a little over 1,500 mobile devices from Samsung in support of Covid-19 tracing efforts.
Samsung CEO Sung Yoon and Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joined Mkhize at the EMS Centre in Midrand where the handover will take place.
LAUNCH OF MOBILE TESTING UNITS
To ensure there is adequate capacity to test citizens being screened, the NHLS has procured 60 mobile vans, in addition to the 7 currently deployed to provinces, totaling 67 mobile testing units.#COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate
Arrival at the EMS Centre, Midrand. Telkom Group CEO, Mr Sipho Maseko and Samsung CEO Mr Sung Yoon, will be handing over 1500 mobile handsets to support the tracing efforts.
Mbalula starts day 7 of lockdown at Bree taxi rank to ensure compliance
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula started day seven of the 21-day national lockdown at Bree Taxi Rank, Johannesburg CBD where him and his team went to ensure that drivers complied with the regulations.
Just hours after announcing that minibus taxis were allowed to carry a full load as long as all passengers wore masks, Mbalula rescinded the rule saying taxis can only fill the car up to 70%.
BREE TAXI RANK:
We are cleaning and sanitizing taxis – this is required by the Regulations.#LockdownSA
VIDEO: We have since received a number of enquiries and queries from members of the public on the mitigation measures.
Taxis are only allowed to carry 70%!!
100% even with masks is off !!
April 2 2020 07:22
As the month of April starts with all of us under lockdown, some South Africans are worried about what this means for their income.