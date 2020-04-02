COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We’re not spying, communications minister assures SA

2 April 2020 – 18:47pm

We’re not spying, communications minister assures SA

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday night that the decision to use cellphone tracking as part of “contact tracing” was not government spying.

“This is not spying on anyone. We’re not intercepting calls,” she said.

Speaking at a briefing following a meeting of the National Command Council, which met earlier in the day, the minister said that this was part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ndabeni-Abrahams explained that if a person tested positive for Covid-19, they would be asked to provide phone numbers of those they might have come in contact with – and then those numbers could be tracked for geolocation information.

“We respect people’s right to privacy, but individual rights don’t supersede the country’s rights. The most important and critical right we are working towards is the safety of all South Africans,” she said.