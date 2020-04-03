Africa, especially, at risk of food shortage due to Covid-19

In poorer countries that rely on exports to pay for food imports, middle-class people could end up needing food aid to survive the Covid-19 crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

“Generally, we are used to dealing with a supply-side shock, such as a drought, or a demand-side shock, such as a recession — but here it is both … and at a global level,” said WFP chief economist Arif Husain. “This makes it truly, truly unprecedented,” he told Geneva-based reporters in a virtual briefing from Rome.

Trade underpins food security in countries with local production shortfalls, the WFP explained in a report.

The world’s transport system moves enough maize, wheat, rice and soybean to feed 2.8-billion people, it said. There are almost 212-million chronically food-insecure and 95-million acutely food-insecure people in poorer countries, said the WFP.